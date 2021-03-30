Pick your literary classic, “A Tale of Two Cities” or “Gone With the Wind.”
Both applied Tuesday to Union’s 5-2 girls soccer victory over the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights.
“We played a lot better in the second half,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We started playing with a little sense of urgency and moving the ball a little bit better and looking for each other. It showed up on the scoreboard.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino saw many positives from her team.
“I thought the first half we played really well,” Severino said. “We were connecting passes, kept possession and were finding balls through for opportunities on the net.”
Union improved to 2-0, and Borgia dropped to 1-3.
A loose adaptation, a tale of two halves, would be more apt, as both sides found the goal in the first 40 minutes.
In the second half, Union senior Emily Gaebe took charge, scoring a hat trick to give Union a 5-2 win in Washington.
“Definitely, our first half was not very good,” Gaebe said. “I think we came out in the second half knowing what we had to do. We came out and executed.”
Gaebe, who was playing basketball for Union’s Class 5 third-place team last Friday, made a quick adjustment and has scored five goals in two days.
“It’s definitely weird going straight from basketball to soccer,” Gaebe said. “We had one practice on Sunday and then went into games. It was a weird adjustment.”
Her three goals Tuesday made all of the difference for Union, which struggled in the first half.
“I think we were passing more and playing more as a team,” Gaebe said. “In the first half, we were playing as individuals, and we weren’t connecting as a team like we did in the second half.”
During the first half, Borgia took advantage of a stiff south wind to keep play mainly in Union’s end.
“I think the wind played more of a role than I thought it would,” Fennessey said. “Borgia had a good percentage of the possession in the first half and was in our end more than we would have liked. You turn it around in the second half with us having a lot of possession in their end.”
Union scored first with Maliyah Minor knocking in a high shot under the crossbar at the 11-minute mark. However, Borgia scored the next two goals on restarts.
After a foul, Gretchen Overman hammered a free kick into the net from 22 yards out on the left side to tie the score.
“She’s a very good free-kick-taker,” Severino said. “If there’s an opportunity like that, she’s our go-to person.”
With 14:04 left in the first half, Borgia’s Lauren Dickhut collided with Union’s goalkeeper on the left side of the box. A penalty kick was awarded, and Sarah Pisarek converted to give Borgia the 2-1 lead.
“It was nice to see Sarah drill another PK for us,” Severino said. “That was nice work from Gretchen and Lauren to bring on that penalty.”
Union dug deep and fought the wind to set up multiple corner kicks. On one of them, Ella Missey headed the ball home with 6:22 to play. Emma Cloud assisted.
The half ended with the teams tied at 2-2.
For the first nine minutes of the second half, that’s how it stayed. However, with 20:16 to play, Gaebe took the ball from a throw-in, worked in from the right side and blasted a shot past Borgia’s goalkeeper.
The game hung with that scoreline until 16:27 remained. Gaebe took a pass from Kaylee Simpson on the left side to give Union an insurance goal.
Gaebe was in the right place at the right time again following a corner kick just over a minute later. She pounced on the loose ball and hammered it into the net.
“It was good for our kids to go down and have to battle back to get the win,” Fennessey said.
“In the second half, we slacked off and did a lot of kicking instead of passing to feet,” Severino said. “I would like to see that cleaned up. Give Union credit. They’re a really good team. They found their stride in the second half. Nothing was going to stop them. Any ball in the air was theirs. They were first to the ball every single time. And they had some really nice shots. They played a nice game.”
Cloud had two assists in the game, and Aubrie Golus, Minor and Simpson each helped on one goal.
Marisa Schollenberger played the first half for Union, making four saves and allowing two goals.
Payton Sansom was the winning goalkeeper, making one save in the second half.
Borgia’s goalkeeper was Madison Lammert.
“She had quite a few saves,” Severino said. “A few of them were very timely in keeping us in a close score with them. She’s very vocal and does a good job of directing from the back.”
Union traveled to Owensville Thursday. The Lady Knights hosted St. Dominic.
Borgia travels to Fulton Saturday and returns to host St. Clair Monday.
Union next plays Tuesday at home against Rockwood Summit in a rematch of a 2019 state semifinal game.