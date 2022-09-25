Union gave its notice to the Four Rivers Conference volleyball community Tuesday.
For the first time since 2016, the Lady ’Cats defeated St. Clair. Union (9-5, 1-0) swept the Lady Bulldogs (7-9-2, 0-1) in Union, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union gave its notice to the Four Rivers Conference volleyball community Tuesday.
For the first time since 2016, the Lady ’Cats defeated St. Clair. Union (9-5, 1-0) swept the Lady Bulldogs (7-9-2, 0-1) in Union, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
“It’s been a while since Union has beaten St. Clair,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “The girls really wanted it tonight and I think it showed.”
Union last won a set, much less a match, against St. Clair, Oct. 4, 2016.
“Union has some good hitters,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “I just thought they were just an all-around better team than us tonight.”
St. Clair scored the first point in two of the three games, but Union was able to work into the lead.
In the first game, Union grabbed an early 10-3 lead and extended it to nine points, 20-11. Union was able to move on to the 25-17 win.
In the second game, Union slowly pulled away from an 8-8 tie to win, 25-15.
The third game was the closest. It was tied, 15-15, before Union edged ahead. Union required three shots at match point before getting the winning kill.
“We talked a lot about their potential when they play their best and their energy is up,” Getman said. “They did. They showed up tonight and they were ready to take it in three.”
Getman said her team showed the ability to put mistakes behind them and play for each point.
“We have really been working on moving past our errors,” Getman said. “We’re working on keeping them out of our heads and working on mental toughness. That’s something I mention a lot and it’s so important at this age level. They had some rallies that they fought hard to win. They’re really fun to watch when they play like that.”
McCuskey said her team’s defense was able to pick up Union’s attacks, but struggled to generate its own offense.
“When we get the balls up, we’re just not able to execute offensively,” McCuskey said. “That does hurt for the girls who are back there passing the ball. It’s a vicious cycle we’re going through right now. We need to have someone step up and be that big hitter. We don’t have it right now. Union had quite a few tonight. I was very impressed with them.”
Sophia Helling paced Union’s offense with 18 kills at a .366 rate. She also picked up 14 digs and added two aces, a block and an assist.
Josselyn Smith logged six kills, 14 digs and an ace.
Marcie Keence recorded a double-double with 36 assists and 12 digs. She also had one kill.
Kirsten Bockhorst ended the match with six kills.
Isabel Stowe knocked down five kills with one block.
Ava Eagan concluded with five kills, four digs and an assist.
Izzy Zagarri picked up 17 digs with two aces and one assist.
Lilly Wiskur served three aces and picked up four digs.
“This group is really clicking,” Getman said. “They work really hard for each other on the court. They celebrate each other. They’re more united and I think the relationships show in the way they play.”
For St. Clair, Vada Moore and Emma Thompson tied for the St. Clair kills lead with four apiece.
Rylea Black, Olivia Lowder and Kennedy Travis each produced three kills. Ava Brand added two.
Lowder picked up 23 digs. Claire Merseal closed with 21.
Brand was next with 18. Moore had 14 digs. Madi Baxter chipped in with 13. Travis closed with nine.
Thompson and Abby Tharp each added one dig.
Moore handed out 15 assists. Abby Tharp posted one.
Thompson was the blocking leader with five total stops. Brand had two and Black added one.
Moore and Travis each served two aces.
“They’re doing a good job fighting back,” McCuskey said. “They’re just trying to get over the hump of what more they need to do instead of just coasting along.”
After hosting Owensville Thursday, the Lady ’Cats remain home Friday against Steelville. Union plays at home against St. Louis Ignite, a homeschool association, Monday.
St. Clair played Thursday at St. James and will travel to Salem Monday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.