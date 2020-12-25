Competing at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament Saturday, the Union boys wrestling team ended third among six teams.
The meet ran as dual meets. Union went 2-3 in the five rounds.
In the duals, Union:
• Lost to Ft. Zumwalt East on a tiebreaker. The teams tied, 36-36, but Ft. Zumwalt East scored seven wins to Union’s six;
• Defeated Ft. Zumwalt West, 37-20;
• Lost to Waynesville, 40-26;
• Lost to Troy, 54-27; and
• Defeated De Soto, 47-27.
In the team standings, Union placed third.
Troy was the winner with Waynesville placing second.
Ft. Zumwalt East was fourth, Ft. Zumwalt West placed fifth and De Soto was sixth.
Union’s winners in the Ft. Zumwalt East match were Braden Pracht (113, forfeit); Sam Inman (120, forfeit); Elias Neely (132, pin in 5:55); Wyatt Davis (138, pin in 1:51); Seth Inman (160, forfeit); and Bradley Scott (285, forfeit).
Against Ft. Zumwalt West, Union’s winners were Sam Inman (120, 14-0 major decision); Dominic Beine (126, forfeit); Davis (138, pin in 2:13); Gabriel Hoekel (145, pin in 4:50); Bowen Ward (152, overtime decision, 3-1); Chris McQueen (220, pin in 1:48); and Scott (285, forfeit).
Against Troy, Union’s winners were Beine (126, forfeit); Neely (132, forfeit); Hoekel (145, pin in 3:00); Pracht (113, 7-5 decision); and Sam Inman (120, forfeit).
In the De Soto meet, Union’s winners were Neely (132, pin in 4:15); Davis (138, pin in 0:53); Hoekel (145, pin in 1:04); Ward (152, forfeit); Seth Inman (160, technical fall, 19-4); Pracht (113, forfeit); Sam Inman (120, forfeit); and Beine (126, pin in 3:06).