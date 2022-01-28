Gabe Hoekel and Bowen Ward each placed second in their respective weight classes Saturday to lead Union at the Pacific Invitational.
In the team standings, the Wildcats placed 10th among 12 schools with 64.5 points.
Carl Junction was the team winner with 223.5 points. Whitfield ended second at 213 points.
Washington was the top area school, scoring 189 points. Wentzville Liberty (174.5) and Rockwood Summit (134) rounded out the top five.
Hoekel finished second in the 152-pound weight class.
He opened with a 4-2 decision against Whitfield’s Rome Tate.
After a bye, Hoekel logged a 17-1 technical fall over Carl Junction’s Dexter Merrell.
Hoekel then pinned Wentzville Liberty’s Justin Little in 2:04 during the semifinals.
Casey Olszowka edged Hoekel in the first sudden victory period, 6-4, to claim the title.
Ward (170) rolled in his first four matches, winning by pins in the first or second periods.
He pinned Wentzville Liberty’s Lennox Pearigen in 1:22, Festus’ Ryan Stafford in 1:16, Vianney’s Westley Kruger in 2:22, and Washington’s Ryan Mueller in 1:10.
In the title match, Carl Junction’s Tony Stewart edged Ward by a 7-6 decision.
Of the other four Union wrestlers, Elias Neely (138) had the best finish, claiming fourth.
Neely lost a 4-3 decision to Rockwood Summit’s Gage DeBello in his first match.
In the quarterfinals, Neely earned a 7-3 win over Pacific’s Dylan Stout.
Rockwood Summit’s Camden Pye then pinned Neely in 2:46. DeBello won a second decision over Neely, 11-6, in the third-place match.
Michael Alvarado (160) finished seventh in his division. Alvarado won his final bout, a 9-8 decision over Rockwood Summit’s Jake Palumbo.
Defeating Alvarado were Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas, Festus’ Peyton Shaver and North Point’s Brody Williams.
Ty Greenwalt (106) and Hunter Garrett (145) each finished eighth. Neither won a contested bout.