Union picked up boys wrestling match wins, but didn’t score enough points to win either meet Tuesday at home against Ladue and Parkway West.
Ladue beat the Wildcats, 45-30. Parkway West won over Union, 54-24.
In the other dual meet, Parkway West prevailed over Ladue, 54-21.
“The varsity boys are young this year and will be gaining experience as we go throughout the season,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “We have a lot of new wrestlers and some younger wrestlers who have experience from the youth wrestling program. We are also stacked up with multiple varsity wrestlers in some weights and are waiting for their weight loss plans to allow them to go down in weight classes.”
In the Ladue meet, Union won two of the six contested bouts.
Malachi Frazier (144) pinned Ladue’s Mekhi Tucker in 0:26.
“Malachi Frazier is a freshman who has had a strong start this year,” Cranmer said. “He won all his matches at the Warrenton JV tournament by pins and won two matches on Tuesday night by pins as well. He is a tough kid who works hard and has a great attitude and is going to be successful for four years with us.”
Killian Cordia (285) needed 0:44 to pin Ladue’s Liam Curran.
Union’s Cayden Roesch (165), Trey Ladymon (175) and Lucas Hoekel (190) gained forfeit wins.
Ladue’s Robert Caito (120) pinned Union’s Adam Briggs in 0:09.
Cooper Mortensen (126) pinned Union’s Logan Garrett in 2:30.
Will Haybron (132) of the Rams pinned Union’s Kurl Conato in 2:43.
James Winbusch (215) won a 12-7 decision over Union’s Traven St. Clair.
Ladue’s Brayden Young (113), Joseph Baker (138), Sam Loiterstein (150) and James Rowe (157) were unopposed.
Against Parkway West, there were seven contested matches with Union winning three.
Conato (132) pinned Parkway West’s Alexander Lewinski in 0:26.
Frazier (144) needed 0:39 to pin Parkway West’s Keith Schultz.
Union’s Ladymon (175) pinned Josh Rohan in 3:08.
“Trey Ladymon is a returning varsity wrestler and had a good match,” Crammer said. “We are looking for him to step up and lead this year as one of our best wrestlers on the mat.”
Parkway West’s Mason Jensen (165) pinned Roesch in 0:47.
Marcus Beers (190) of the Longhorns won a 13-7 decision over Hoekel.
Mason Cummins (215) of Parkway West edged St. Clair, 7-5.
Jaydon Woodall (285) pinned Union’s Cordia in 1:22.
Garrett (126) won by forfeit for Union. Parkway West’s unopposed wrestlers were Brenden Larson (106), Liam O’Brien (113), Eugene Wu (120), Raine Hetley (138), Tommy Wehrmeister (150) and Aaron DeBlasi (157).
In JV competition, Ladue beat Union, 12-6, and Parkway West won over the Wildcats, 24-18.
