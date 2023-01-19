Getting the chance to see some district opponents, the Union wrestling Wildcats competed over the weekend in the Branson Tournament.
In the team standings, the Wildcats scored 52 points to place 15th, ending between Cassville (55) and Monett (40).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Getting the chance to see some district opponents, the Union wrestling Wildcats competed over the weekend in the Branson Tournament.
In the team standings, the Wildcats scored 52 points to place 15th, ending between Cassville (55) and Monett (40).
Ozark was the team champion at 210.5 points while Neosho (180.5) and Helias (165.5) were next. Carl Junction (139) and Bolivar (138.5) rounded out the top five.
Malachi Frazier (144) was Union’s top finisher, taking fourth in his weight division.
Frazier pinned his first two foes, Smithville’s Nate Lawhon (0:32) and Branson’s Sy Rosipal (1:04) before taking a medical forfeit over McDonald County’s Levi Smith.
In the championship bracket, he was pinned by Cassville’s Colton Roark in 2:53. Wrestling for third, Rolla’s Kayden Kinder pinned Frazier in 3:00.
Trey Ladymon (165) ended fifth. He split his pool matches, pinning Springdale, Arkansas, Har-Ber’s Byron Figueroa in 1:05 and losing a 10-8 decision to Ozark’s Brock Sundlie.
Ladymon earned a 9-3 decision over Ozark’s second-team wrestler Kody Shepard and pinned Ben Perkins of Rolla in the fifth-place bout in 2:55.
Kurl Conato (132) ended sixth. He won two of his three pool matches, pinning Cassville’s Kaid Williams (0:43) and Har-Ber’s Keith Samuel (0:31). He dropped a 1:43 pin to Moberly’s Landon Morris.
Conato advanced with a 4:55 pin of Helias’ Justin Wieberg, but lost in the fifth-place bout to Neosho’s Hunter Butler in 3:37.
Michael Alvarado (157) ended ninth, winning three of his matches.
Alvarado pinned Reeds Spring’s Aiden Broomfield (0:31). He posted a 14-8 decision over Smithville’s Owen Mitchell and pinned Rolla’s Brody Teel (4:52).
Alvarado was pinned in his other two bouts.
Traven St. Clair (190) ended 10th, winning two of his five matches. He pinned Har-Ber’s Lehi Tominiko in 3:52 and Smithville 2’s Avery Krahn in 1:04. St. Clair lost twice by pins and once by major decision.
Killian Cordia (285) ended 11th, winning two matches. He pinned Cayden Painter of Ozark 2 in 0:48 and Bolivar’s Braden Campbell in 0:37.
Cordia lost his other three bouts by pins.
Brody Sitze (175) ended 13th. He lost one contested match by a decision and the other two by pins.
Union’s girls wrestled at Rockwood Summit.
Union wrestles again Tuesday at Pacific.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.