Three Union boys wrestlers stood at the top of the podium Tuesday in St. Clair.
Malachi Frazier (144), Trey Ladymon (165) and Traven St. Clair (190) won their respective weight classes at the Four Rivers Conference Championships.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Three Union boys wrestlers stood at the top of the podium Tuesday in St. Clair.
Malachi Frazier (144), Trey Ladymon (165) and Traven St. Clair (190) won their respective weight classes at the Four Rivers Conference Championships.
In the team standings, Union wrestlers scored 156.5 points, finishing 1.5 points in front of St. James.
Sullivan was the team winner with 231 points. Pacific placed second at 216 while St. Clair scored 188 points to claim third.
Owensville rounded out the team scores with 84 points.
Frazier, a freshman who improved to 19-9, logged pins of St. James’ Logan Crocker (5:01) and St. Clair’s Greg Adams (1:22). He edged Pacific’s Dylan Stout, 5-4.
Sullivan’s Draysen Nolie pinned Frazier in 1:22, but Frazier won the title thanks to the win over Stout.
“Malachi got sloppy in his match against Sullivan and just got in a bad position and got pinned,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
Ladymon, a 23-4 sophomore, won four of his five bouts by pins and the other one by a technical fall.
“Trey wrestled great in all of his matches and is starting to open up and score more points. He is building confidence and is really looking to make a deep run in the postseason this year,” Cranmer said.
He pinned Owensville’s Garrett Hunter (2:38), Sullivan’s Wieland Schmuke (3:51), St. James’ Jackson Hoak (2:40) and Pacific’s Mason Lucas (3:11). The technical fall was 19-4 in 2:04 over St. Clair’s Connor Sikes.
St. Clair took a similar path to Frazier, going 3-1. The freshman, now 15-11 on the season, posted a 16-4 major decision against St. Clair’s Adam Folks before pinning Owensville’s Brendan Kramme in 2:50.
After a bye, St. Clair earned a 7-4 decision over Kane Strehl of Sullivan, but lost a 4:45 pin to Pacific’s Israel Guenzler.
“Traven St. Clair finished 4-1 also,” Cranmer said. “He lost his last match, but finished first because the Pacific wrestler lost two other matches.”
Union had one runner-up, senior Kurl Conato (132).
A senior, Conato went 4-1 and all five matches ended with pins.
Now 12-15 for the season, Conato pinned St. James’ Chaz Strong-Madle (0:32), St. Clair’s Creek Hughes (2:55), Pacific’s Tate Martin (1:57) and Owensville’s Umberto Bertesi (0:47). His loss was a 3:31 pin to Sullivan’s Eli Peregoy.
Logan Garrett (120), Brody Sitze (175) and Killian Cordia (285) each placed third.
Garrett, an 8-12 freshman, was 2-2 in the meet. His wins came in the opening two rounds with pins of Owensville’s Dalton Nochta (1:13) and Pacific’s Brock Webb (5:54).
Sitze, an 11-7 freshman, went 2-3 in the class. His wins were a 3:07 pin of Pacific’s Cameron Shouse and a 2:42 pin of Owensville’s Kaleb Wells.
Cordia, a 14-9 junior, pinned Sullivan’s Nolan Center in 1:13 in the final round. He was 1-2 in the meet.
Brayden Major (126), a 2-7 sophomore, went 0-3 in his weight class to claim fourth place.
Alonzo Gregory (138) and Cayden Roesch (150) both ended fifth.
Gregory, a 4-19 freshman, lost once by decision and three times by pins. Roesch, an 8-11 freshman, won once in five bouts, pinning St. Clair’s Casen Blake in 1:30.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.