The home course was good to Sullivan’s Emily Willman Tuesday.
Willman, a junior, was the individual winner in the girls race at the Sullivan Cross Country Invite with the top time of 20:20.18. Lutheran South junior Adam Snoke won the boys race in 16:39.34.
Snoke’s efforts helped the Lancers to second place in the team standings with 73 points, just one ahead of Union’s 74. Blair Oaks won the boys team race with 59 points.
In the girls event, Lutheran South finished first with 58 points, followed by Blair Oaks (63) and Washington (70).
Other girls scores included Sullivan with 77, Pacific with 112, Union with 121 and Windsor with 196.
The remaining boys team scores were Northwest with 77, Windsor with 135, Pacific with 150, North County with 183, Sullivan with 190 and Bourbon with 255.
Union’s Anna Brakefield (third, 21:42.33) and Kelsey Brake (fifth, 22:09.74); Washington’s Leah Wheeler (sixth, 22:15.48), Isabella Von Behren (10th, 23:30.14) and Annelise Obermark (12th, 23:38.84); Pacific’s Katie Prada (seventh, 22:22.33); and Sullivan’s Loren Halmick (15th, 23:53.70) all finished in the top 15 of the girls race.
“That Katie Prada girl is coming like a banshee,” Pacific Head Coach Vincent Bingham said. “She’s running well.”
Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk (fourth, 17:48.440) and Union’s Gabe Hoekel (fifth, 18:02.16), Bryson Pickard (12th, 19:49.8) and Taylor Meyer (15th, 19:57.25) were top 15 finishers in the boys race.
The remaining runners for Washington included Lindsay Sprung (20th, 24:40.08), Hope Jett (24th, 25:17.97), Avery Johnson (27th, 25:34.25), Lindsey Mueller (34th, 26:29.84), Zoey Ziegler (47th, 29:23.19) and Callie Russo (57th, 32:24.55) in the girls race and Sean Barry (41st, 22:10.39) and Cirdan McNamee (46th, 22:58.10) for the boys.
Union’s next runners were Lucas Hoekel (18th, 20:15.13), Ty Greenwalt (24th, 20:59.88), Elias Neely (30th, 21:21.15), Aiden Borgmann (5th, 22:29.21) and Tyler Lutes (62nd, 24:15.7) in the boys race and Abigail Spurgeon (32nd, 26:03.77), Emma Tucker (42nd, 27:57.22) and Andie Holmes (62nd, 38:50.47) for the girls.
Rounding out Pacific’s girls scores were Amber Graf (19th, 24:21.15), Carly Vaughn (29th, 25:41.69), Riley Vaughn (30th, 25:54.79), Rhyan Murphy (37th, 27:01.92) and Lauren Jackson (40th, 27:53.79).
The boys runners for the Indians included Collin Haley (17th, 20:10.2), Ben Brunjes (26th, 21:08.75), Joseph Gebel (32nd, 21:32.93), Dylan Stout (33rd, 21:38.63), Noah Carrico (50th, 23:23.34), Luke Wade (56th, 23:31.22), Nolan Gebel (58th, 23:48.63), Tyler Blake (66th, 25:08.05), Cody Stahl (74th, 2:53.98) and Michael Aehle (75th, 27:56.55).
“We didn’t run bad, but we didn’t run great,” Bingham said. “We’re missing one girl and two boys. When those guys get in, I think you’re going to see a different team.”