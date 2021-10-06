Placing three runners in the top eight, the Union boys cross country Wildcats finished second in the team standings with 83 points.
Gabe Hoekel led the Wildcats with a fifth-place finish in wet conditions, running a time of 17:57.4.
Will Herbst was sixth with a time of 17:59.8.
Bryson Pickard ran eighth in a time of 18:01.4.
Taylor Meyer was next for Union, placing 25th with a time of 19:19.2. Lucas Hoekel was 41st with a time of 20:14.5. Ty Greenwalt rounded out Union’s team with a 44th-place finish in 20:35.0.
Lutheran South’s Adam Snoke was the individual medalist in 16:40.7.
Only Parkway Central finished above the Wildcats, scoring 65 points.
Nine schools had enough runners for team points. Wentzville Liberty was third at 97 points, and Ft. Zumwalt East (102) and Lutheran South (112) rounded out the top five.
Hannibal was sixth at 124 points, and Pacific finished seventh at 165. Parkway North was eighth at 171, and Troy scored 173 points.
Union didn’t have enough girls to have a team finish.
Kelsey Brake was Union’s top finisher. Organizers did not have her listed in the final results, but Head Coach Sarah Hurt said Brake crossed the line sixth in 21:55.
Abigail Spurgeon finished 32nd with a time of 24:29.0.
Emma Tucker was Union’s other runner, finishing 43rd in 25:47.4.
Wentzville Liberty won the team title with 41 points, and Lutheran South (77), Parkway Central (80), Washington (81) and Parkway North (95) rounded out the top five.
Pacific was sixth with 119 points, and Ft. Zumwalt East scored 161 points.
Wentzville Liberty’s Ally Kruger was the winner in 19:34.37.