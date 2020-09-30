Every point makes a difference.
Only two separated Union from St. Charles West Saturday as the Wildcats ran to a first-place finish at Warrenton’s Mike Spoede Invitational. Union scored 90 points, edging out St. Charles West, which scored a 92.
Other team scores included Ft. Zumwalt West (104), Holt (105), St. Louis Christian Homeschool (120), Ft. Zumwalt East (145), St. Dominic (148), Francis Howell Central (152), St. Charles (153), Troy (226) and Missouri Military Academy (275).
Washington competed in the race, but fielded just four varsity runners. A minimum of five runners is required for a team score.
“Our team showed up and competed against some big schools,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Our boys team thrived on the pack mentality in this meet and came away with first place. We actually had a slower average time for the top five runners than the runner-up team, but because our three through five runners all came through together, we won the meet.”
Dominic Beine led the Wildcats, finishing fourth overall in 17:37.64.
Gabe Hoekel also cracked the top 10, finishing 10th in 18:09.49.
Diego Orozco (28th, 19:13.64), Hayden Monroe (32nd, 19:23.68) and Lucas Hoekel (33rd, 19:25.87) rounded out Union’s score.
“There was a wave start at this meet, which could have gotten to us mentally, but instead everyone just ran their race exactly like they should have,” Meiners said. “I told our runners that we can only control our race, we cannot control how Warrenton decides to start the race. They seemed to take that to heart.”
Logan Luttrell led Washington’s runners, finishing 27th in 19:11.81.
Other Blue Jays on the course were Benjamin Scheperle (37th, 19:47.99), Ethan Bliss (47th, 20:11.34) and Charles O’Brien (76th, 23:20.82).
St. Charles West’s Jacob Blassingame was the individual winner in 16:34.3.
Another St. Charles West runner, James Wortham, finished third overall. Other Warrior runners placed 13th, 25th and 68th.
Union next runs this coming Saturday at Parkway West.
The Blue Jays are off until Oct. 14 for the GAC Championships at Washington High School, beginning at 2 p.m.