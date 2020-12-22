Completing a sweep of Four Rivers Conference rivals Wednesday, the Union wrestling Wildcats defeated St. Clair at home, 47-21.
Coupled with a win over Owensville earlier in the evening, 48-30, Union improved to 7-0 in dual meets.
“Our duals this year do not impact the team (FRC) race, but we had a great dual with a lot of energy that was exciting against St. Clair,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “It was another incredible performance from our boys team. With the two wins they improved to 7-0 in duals.”
The Four Rivers Conference will hold a meet Jan. 12 at St. Clair to determine conference winners.
“I thought that the St. Clair dual was going to be really close and we were going to need every team point we could get to beat them,” Cranmer said.
The meet started at 120 pounds with a pair of last year’s state qualifiers squaring off. Union’s Sam Inman secured the technical fall over St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez in 5:29, 18-2.
Dominick Beine of the Wildcats then pinned St. Clair’s Creek Hughes in 3:39 at 126.
Union’s Hunter Garrett (132) gave the host team a 17-0 lead after he pinned Gavin Shoemate in 3:32.
“That was a huge swing match that could have gone either way,” Cranmer said. “Hunter Garrett really stepped up in a big way and wrestled one of the best high school matches of his career to get a pin in a back-and-forth match.”
St. Clair secured its first win at 138. Brock Woodcock, the most outstanding wrestler award winner at the Union Tournament last weekend, pinned Wyatt Davis in 1:01.
The match of the night followed. St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox (145) got the win, but it was 5-4 over Union’s Gabriel Hoekel.
Simcox scored the first takedown and it was 2-1 after two periods. Hoekel allowed Simcox a point to start the third period as he preferred the neutral starting position. Hoekel tied it, 3-3, with a takedown, but Simcox posted a reversal and held on after Hoekel escaped to win, 5-4.
“Gabe Hoekel wrestled incredibly against Simcox and really proved to himself that he is able to compete with state medalist types of wrestlers,” Cranmer said. “He gave himself a chance to win that match and I was really proud of his attitude and toughness.”
Union’s Bowen Ward (152) gave the home team another win with a 2:41 pin of St. Clair’s Bass Hughes.
Seth Inman (160) then pinned St. Clair’s Adrian Arguilez in 2:30.
Union’s Ryder Kuenzel (170) followed by pinning Skyler Sanders in 1:10.
Michael Alvarado (182) recorded a 1:00 pin of St. Clair’s Cohen Burton.
“Michael is a first-year wrestler who is really working hard and getting better every day,” Cranmer said. “He weighed in at 170 and bumped to 182 to try to give us a shot at getting some team points and came through in a huge way with the pin.”
Bradley Scott (195) of Union pinned Chase Thacker in the final second of the first period, 1:59.
Cranmer indicated it was a big win in a match which could have gone either way.
St. Clair then took a forfeit as Mardariries Miles (220) was unopposed.
Both sides were open at both 285 and 106.
The final match pitted St. Clair’s Ryan Meek against Union’s Braden Pracht. Meek, St. Clair’s 106-pound wrestler, moved up to get a match and he pinned Pracht in 1:48 to conclude the event.
“Every time we have a dual someone steps up in a big way to help the team win,” said Cranmer. “With COVID-19 this year, and losing wrestlers to quarantine, it has been difficult to put together our full lineup, but kids have stepped in and competed well.”