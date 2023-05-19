Competing Saturday at Washington High School, Union’s boys track and field team finished third among nine schools in Class 4 District 5 action.
Union scored 107.5 points to finish behind Rolla (156.5) and West Plains (153.25) in the team standings.
Washington (73) and Vianney (59.25) rounded out the top five.
“We had a big day on the boys side with some impressive performances,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “The biggest performances across the board came from Wyatt Birke, Will Herbst and Bryson Pickard.”
Union’s girls scored 50 points to finish seventh among eight teams. Rockwood Summit (141.5) was the champion with Washington (124), West Plains (121) and Rolla (113.5) also finishing in the top half of the team standings.
Union qualified 10 boys and four girls entries for the Class 4 Section 3 Meet this coming Saturday in West Plains.
Union won six district championships with five on the boys side.
District champions were:
• Bryson Pickard in the boys 400-meter dash and 800-meter run. Pickard posted a 50.86 time in the 400 and a 2:01.34 time in the 800.
• Boys 1,600-meter relay team of Wyatt Birke, Hayden Burke, Evan Swoboda and Pickard in a time of 3:32.23.
• Boys 3,200-meter relay team of Will Herbst, Trent Bailey, Burke and Pickard in 8:18.82.
“Bryson took first in every event he was in,” Hurt said. “He was able to make in through in a brutal combination of two 800s and two 400s and he made it look effortless like only Bryson could. His times were not his best, but that was not the goal of the day. The goal of the day was to see if he could balance the combination of those races and advance. He did so with ease. Will Herbst accomplished a similar feat in qualifying in the 1,600, then close after, the 800 (both individual events after his 3,200 relay leg).”
• Birke in the boys triple jump at 13.21 meters.
“Wyatt Birke also had a big day in two individual events,” Hurt said. “He was able to qualify from the slower heat of the 400, which is difficult to do. His biggest performance of the day came in the triple jump though. He just had himself a day of big jumps and ended up district champion and over 43 feet (a PR of a foot and a half). It just seemed to click on Saturday.”
• Kirsten Bockhorst in the girls long jump at 5.55 meters.
“Kirsten Bockhorst, like her fellow jump buddy Wyatt, seemed to click with the long jump this week,” Hurt said. “She had several big jumps, but her farthest took her over 18 feet (close to our school record) to earn her the district championship in the event.”
Union had one runner-up, Camren Monkman in the girls 300-meter hurdles in a time of 49.44.
The program had seven third-place finishes with five boys and two girls entries advancing from that position.
Third-place finishers were:
• Birke in the boys 400-meter dash in 52.08.
• Herbst in the boys 800-meter run in 2:02.77, and the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:36.07.
• Sager Golab in the boys high jump, clearing 1.73 meters.
“Sager Golab also just clicked in high jump over the last couple weeks and this district meet showed that,” Hurt said. “He is a natural at this event.”
• Evan Swoboda in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.8.
• Mkaylyn Sawicki in girls 300-meter hurdles in 50.46.
“Our combo and dynamic duo of Cami Monkman and Mikaylyn Sawicki had a great 300 hurdles race,” Hurt said. “They showed grit and determination and it worked out with second- and third-place finishes.”
• Girls 3,200-meter relay team of Cordelia Schreck, Kelsey Brake, Jada Ahner and Abby Spurgeon in 10:39.28.
“Our 3,200 girls relay all ran solid splits,” Hurt said. “Jada Ahner and Abby Spurgeon bested their previous split PR by 7 seconds.”
While only the top four finishers in each event qualified for this Saturday’s sectional, the top eight scored points.
Union’s fifth-place boys finishers were 800 relay team, Swoboda (300 hurdles) and Taylor Meyer (3,200).
Taking sixth for the Union boys was the boys 400 relay team.
Sixth-place Lady ’Cats were Sawicki (100 hurdles), 800 relay team, Brake (800) and Jewelz Platt (high jump).
Scoring for seventh on the girls side were Spurgeon (1,600), Platt (200) and 1,600 relay team.
Seventh-place boys were Meyer (1,600), Dalton Colombo (200) and Collin Bailey (shot put).
Owen Pope (100) was eighth in the boys meet.
Eighth-place girls were Ahner (400), Kordylia Durham (high jump) and Liberty Kania (javelin).