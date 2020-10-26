The Four Rivers Conference boys cross country championship came down to two points.
Union (56) edged out Hermann (58) for the team title. In the girls race, Hermann won with 48 points, 24 points ahead of the runner-up Owensville (72).
New Haven hosted the event on its course Thursday. It was delayed two days due to thunderstorms.
“Postponing from Tuesday to Thursday worked out well,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We utilized a new chip timing system to score the meet, and given that it was the first time we had used it — it went well. We still have a few bugs to work out, but it will be a nice addition to meets hosted in the Four Rivers Conference.”
Boys
Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson gave the Bearcats an advantage with the top individual finish in 17:37.42.
Owensville was third with 75 points, then New Haven with 86, Pacific (94) and St. Clair (114).
Gleeson was followed by St. Clair’s Case Busse in second place in 18:05.5.
“It was warmer than normal for mid-October and it killed times,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Going from 50s to 80s had an effect on all the runners. This is when Case shines. It seems the more difficult the conditions or course, the better he does. He is so mentally strong. I am really proud of the way he ran today.”
A pair of Union runners then followed as Dominick Beine (18:19.05) finished third and Gabe Hoekel (18:26.97) fourth.
Hermann’s Brayden Brown was unable to catch Hoekel at the end, finishing a second later at 18:27.71 to take fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 were Owensville’s Cameron O’Neal (19:08.77), Pacific’s Collin Haley (19:22.96), Union’s Hayden Monroe (19:28.46), Pacific’s Nick Hunkins (19:32.16) and Union’s Lucas Hoekel (19:356.34).
“The heat of the day and the tough course at New Haven did not make for fast times for most of our runners,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “The athletes knew they were racing for their place. We had two boys earn all-conference honors. Both boys have run consistent this year and had this as a goal from the beginning of the season.”
Rounding out the Union scores were Kyle Cudney (35th, 22:36.21) and Cole Cudney (39th, 23:28.27).
New Haven’s runners were Hunter Tallent (11th, 19:51.04), Logan Williams (12th, 20:00.09), Charlie Roth (16th, 20:15.18), Andrew Rethemeyer (19th, 20:21.03), Matthew Otten (34th, 22:20.62) and Josh Kleinheider (47th, 30:53.41).
“I was very pleased with how we competed in all races,” Tucker said. “It was the first time all season that I was able to run my top five boys due to COVID and they looked strong.”
Joey Gebel (25th, 20:54.56), Ben Brunjes (29th, 21:27.87), Noah Carrico (33rd, 22:10.29), Nolan Gebel (36th, 22:38.94) and Dylan Mooney (37th, 22:53.45) also ran for Pacific.
St. Clair’s remaining competitors were Aiden Kern (26th, 20:55.9), Jonathan Brewer (27th, 20:57.36), Austin Tobben (32nd, 22:04.56), John Davenport Cortivo (40th, 23:48.14), Ryan Bozada (42nd, 25:18) and Tony Kingston (46th, 28:45.56).
Girls
After Hermann and Owensville, Union placed third with 73 points, one behind the Dutchgirls.
Other team scores included Pacific (96), New Haven (106), Sullivan (119) and St. Clair (162).
Owensville’s Mekayla Gibson won in 20:53.5.
Sullivan’s Emily Willman was the runner-up in 21:00.52.
Union’s Anna Brakefield (21:26.87), New Haven’s Emma McIntyre (21:32.42) and Hermann’s Morgan Miller (22:12.41) rounded out the top five.
Also making the top 10 were Hermann’s Katy Menke (22:37.78), Union’s Ella Coppinger (22:54.96), Hermann’s Heidi Hingst (23:01.72), St. James’ Vanessa Perona (23:09.47) and Hermann’s Clara Scheible (23:21.22).
Union’s remaining runners included Jessi Clark (17th, 24:18.88), Kelsey Brake (25th, 25:26.32), Mia Smith (26th, 25:42.67) and Emma Tucker (32nd, 27:22.21).
Pacific’s runners were Carly Vaughn (10th, 24:01.72), Rhyan Murphy (13th, 24:04.83), Amber Graf (20th, 24:40.12), Riley Vaughn (29th, 26:55.11), Jaylynn Miller (30th, 27:04.18) and Jenna Anding (39th, 29:10.97).
“The FRC is so strong in cross country now, it’s amazing,” Perriguey said. “This meet was more competitive than many of our district meets will be when we go our separate ways next weekend.”
Gracie Steele (21st, 24:43.32), Caroline Otten (24th, 25:17.58), Hannah Borcherding (27th, 25:50.1) and Haleigh Nieman (38th, 29:00.27) also ran for New Haven.
“My girls also worked very hard and even though we were short one girl, I don’t think that impacted our score too much,” Tucker said.
St. Clair was led by Hanna Spoon in 18th place with a time of 24:30.97. Also running for the Lady Bulldogs were Elexis Wohlgemuth (31st, 27:12.14), Ella Edsel (35th, 28:21.08), Chloe Machen (42nd, 31:09.77), Sydney Hannon (45th, 34:33.95) and Taylor Sikes (46th, 34:36.41).
“This was only Hanna Spoon’s third meet this season,” Martin said. “She was out for awhile mid-season. I am real proud at the way she went out and tried to compete today. We have some kids out for quarantine. This was the last race for some of our seniors. They will be missed.”
Cross country district races are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.