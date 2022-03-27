Returning one state medalist from 2021, the Union golf Wildcats are looking for success this spring.
Senior Garrett Klenke tied for 14th in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships last spring.
Head Coach Matt Goddard is looking for Klenke’s leadership, both on the course and within the team, to help the Wildcats this spring.
He shot 154 over two rounds with 77 each day.
Three other Wildcats, senior Connor Trybus and juniors Jace Pipes and Will Herbst, both competed in the district meet.
Trybus placed 47th in the Class 4 District 3 meet. Herbst finished 56th and Pipes was 60th.
Making a push for a varsity spot is Colin Trybus.
“He shows a lot of talent, as well as work ethic,” Goddard said.
Goddard stated that the team’s goal is to win the Four Rivers Conference title and qualify at least two for the state tournament.
Union’s home course is Birch Creek Golf Club. A story about that 18-hole course is on this page.