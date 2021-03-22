It’s a brave new world in 2021.
Union’s boys golf Wildcats, along with every other area high school sports team, were not able to compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the Wildcats are looking forward to having a more normal spring season.
“I think players are starting to understand how precious their time is for high school sports,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “We have had a very committed start to our season, and I think our varsity players will continue to work as hard as they can to make up for lost time.”
Goddard will be assisted this spring by Josh Wideman.
Goddard reported 11 golfers came out for the team this spring, and all 11 have made the final roster.
Two golfers return with extensive experience.
Trevor Baker, a senior, is a four-year varsity player. Goddard said he averaged in the mid 50s (nine holes) and low 100s (18 holes) as a sophomore.
Junior Garrett Klenke had a stellar freshman season. He finished third in the district meet in 2019 with a round of 75 as a freshman.
Overall, he averaged three strokes over par for nine-hole matches and six strokes over par for 18-hole events.
Klenke also was a standout in area junior events prior to entering high school.
Among new golfers, sophomore Will Herbst and junior Noah Elbert are two who could immediately compete for varsity spots, Goddard said.
“We have a few positions that are open and have a lot of competition building around locking in those spots,” said Goddard.
Others in the mix include junior Connor Trybus, sophomore Luke Bellville and sophomore Jace Pipes.
“I am really excited to see how it shakes out,” Goddard said.
Goddard said the team’s immediate goal is to win the Four Rivers Conference title. He feels Sullivan, the defending champion, will be a team to watch. However, with no 2020 season, it will be difficult to figure out strong teams immediately.