Each of Union’s wrestling teams captured one win Wednesday at the Parkway West Meet.
The event was a quad on the boys side and a tri-meet for the girls.
In the boys quad, Union:
• Defeated Parkway North, 42-18.
• Lost to Ladue, 42-36.
• Lost to Parkway West, 47-25.
In the girls tri-meet, Union:
• Defeated Ladue, 30-6.
• Lost to Parkway West, 27-24.
In the Union boys win over Parkway North, no results were reported, and all matches were listed as forfeits.
Union’s winners were Elias Neely (138), Hunter Garrett (145), Gabe Hoekel (152), Trey Ladymon (160), Bowen Ward (172), Lucas Hoekel (182) and Ty Greenwalt (106).
Parkway North’s winners were Jackson Boitnott (126), Cassius Nathaniel (195) and Montez Gear (285).
In the loss to Ladue, Union won four of the five contested bouts.
Greenwalt (106) pinned Ladue’s Finn Wilson in 5:26. Neely (138) needed 0:43 to pin Cole Griffith.
Ladymon (160) pinned James Rowe in 1:31 and Lucas Hoekel (182) pinned Ben Wasserstrom in 1:24.
Sam Loiterstein (145) pinned Garrett in 5:48.
Union’s forfeit winners were Gabe Hoekel (152) and Ward (170).
Ladue’s unopposed wrestlers were Cooper Mortensen (113), Will Haybron (120), Logan Elick (126), David Ciorba (132), Liam Curran (220) and Jacob Winbush (285).
Union’s Cade Knese (152) pinned Patrick Erekson in 0:22 in an exhibition match.
Against Parkway West, Union won four of the six contested matches.
Garrett (145) pinned Tim Tullock in 1:17. Ladymon (160) pinned Devin Adams in 3:17. Ward (170) won a 19-7 major decision over Mason Jensen. Lucas Hoekel (182) edged Mason Cummins, 5-4.
Parkway West’s Brendan Larson (106) pinned Greenwalt in 3:11. Aaron DeBlasi (138) picked up a 19-4 technical fall in 5:42.
Gabe Hoekel (152) was unopposed.
Parkway West’s forfeit winners were Liam O’Brien (113), Charlie Piel (126), Raine Hetley (132), Maurice Beers (195), Nicolas Picaud (220) and Jaydon Woodall (285).
Girls
In the win over Ladue, Union won two of the three contested matches.
Ella Purschke (149) pinned Claire Kienstra in 1:15. Gianna Schreck pinned Camila del Cid in 1:23.
In the other contested match, Ladue’s Scarlette Maier (141) pinned Gracie Straatmann in 2:21.
Union’s forfeit winners were Lillie Zimmermann (120), Charly Sullivan (125) and Emily Struebbe (194).
Parkway West won two of the three contested matches against Union.
Union’s lone winner was Straatmann (149) by a pin over Lydia Brazier. No time was given.
Parkway West’s Ella Childress (125) won a 10-6 decision over Sullivan.
Parkway West’s Paige Wehrmeister (141) pinned Purschke, with no time given.
Union’s Zimmermann (115), Schreck (159) and Struebbe (174) won by forfeit.
Unopposed from Parkway South were Sindhu Kalabhavi (100), Akshaya Mulakala (135) and Nora Detchemendy (235).