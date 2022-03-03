Traveling in a much different direction than any other area school, the Union boys basketball team saw its season end Saturday in the opening round of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament in Marshfield.
The Wildcats (15-12), seeded fourth, fell to fifth-seeded Glendale (13-11), 67-37.
“You hate to finish the season with a game like that, especially with four seniors that you want it so bad for,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “You have to give Glendale a great deal of credit as they just outplayed us in every facet.”
Glendale led after one quarter, 13-10, and at the half, 40-21. It was 63-28 after three quarters of play.
Senior Kaden Motley led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points.
Sophomore Ryan Rapert was next with 11 points.
Senior Collin Gerdel netted eight points and senior Matthew Seely added five.
Union’s other senior is Tanner Hall.
Union had to travel further than any other school in the district, nearly 150 miles one way. Union’s opponent was a half-hour from the district site.
“We just did not play as tough as they did,” Simmons said. “We came out to a hot start with an 8-3 lead but struggled the rest of the game. We just seemed a bit slower to the ball than Glendale was. They were more physical than we were and we just struggled to get it going.”
Glendale also got hot from the field, hitting several contested low-percentage baskets.
“They had some guys hit shots who don’t shoot it very well, which did not help, but the biggest thing was we were just slow to the ball,” Simmons said. “They beat us on the glass and won most of the 50-50 balls. That stat usually tells the story.”
Simmons said the team needed to be better prepared for the game.
“Ultimately, it is my responsibility to make sure that the team is prepared to play their best game and I wish I could have done a better job of that,” Simmons said.
Union achieved some goals this season, including winning the Four Rivers Conference title outright. Simmons said it will be tough to replace this year’s seniors.
“You grow so close to these guys over four years, so your heart breaks for it all to finish this way,” Simmons said. “Our four seniors are tremendous young men who are going to be great dads, husbands and employees, so ultimately that is what matters. But it doesn’t help the burn you feel after a game like that. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to coach them.”