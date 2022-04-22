Scoring 52 team points, the Union boys track Wildcats placed fourth in Rockwood Summit’s 18th Annual Corey Siebert Invitational Saturday.
Saint Louis University High won the varsity boys division with 133.5 points. Kirkwood was second at 129, while De Smet scored 90.5 points to place third.
Union was two points in front of the host, four in front of Ladue and six points better than Christian Brothers College. Pattonville, eight, placed nine points behind Union. A total of 13 schools competed in the varsity boys division.
Union’s varsity girls scored 28 points to finish 10th.
Kirkwood was the winner with 125.5 points, while Rockwood Summit was second at 114.5 points.
Lindbergh (94.5) claimed third, while Cahokia, Illinois (77), and Ladue (72.5) rounded out the top five.
“We were missing some of our athletes due to some Easter break conflicts and a couple of injuries, but for the competitors there, we saw a lot of good results,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “The goal of attending this meet was to see a lot of good competition from schools we don’t often compete against, many of them being Class 5 schools that have a lot more athletes than we do.
“We wanted to give our kids a push to some season-best times and we wanted to show them that they could compete with individuals in larger schools,” Hurt said. “In particular we saw that effect in our boys mid-distance and distance events. We came away with a lot of PRs and season bests from our distance squad.”
Boys
• Ryan Ewald was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.40. SLUH’s Conner Greninger won at 41.78.
• Bryson Pickard claimed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.46. Lutheran South’s Adam Snoke won in 1:57.43. Pickard ran to third in the 400-meter dash in 53.09.
• The 1,600-meter relay team of Hayden Burke, Pickard, Ewald and Elias Neely ran to second place in 3:36.43. Pattonville’s foursome won in 3:32.66.
• Wyatt Birke was fifth in the triple jump at 12.44 meters.
• Burke finished sixth in the high jump, clearing 1.7 meters.
• Evan Swoboda picked up sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.47. He completed the 110-meter hurdles in 16.68, good for seventh.
• Collin Bailey landed the discus at 34.88 meters, good for seventh place. Bailey also finished seventh in the shot put at 11.95 meters.
• Cameron Kriete parked the javelin at 39.21 meters, good for seventh place.
• Gabe Hoekel posted a time of 4:43.81 to finish seventh in the 1,600-meter run.
• Union’s 800-meter relay team of Burke, Neely, Ryan Ewald and Daniel Thwing finished eighth in 1:35.99.
• The 400-meter relay team of Ewald, Ryan Gerard, Wyatt Birke and Thwing ended eighth in 46.17.
• Birke finished ninth in the boys long jump at 5.51 meters.
• Donoven Sherwood flew to ninth in the triple jump at 10.83 meters.
• Kriete was ninth in the discus at 32.5 meters. He ended 10th in the shot put at 11.66 meters.
• Nick Birke threw the javelin 37.69 meters to finish 10th.
“Outstanding performances were from Bryson Pickard and Gabe Hoekel,” Hurt said. “Bryson has been consistent all year long and has been steadily improving in the 800. Last season he was running consistent 2:08s, but he just had a PR at this meet with a 2:02.46.
“Gabe Hoekel was able to get near his fastest 1,600 time from the end of last season and a new PR in the 3,200 with some big competition in those races,” Hurt said. “We want to push him out of his comfort zone this early because it is what we are going to have to do at our highly competitive district and sectional meet. If he keeps pushing himself like he did and we apply more of a strategy for him, he will be looking at some big performances at the end of the season when we need it most.”
Girls
• Natalie Miner cleared 3.2 meters to finish second in the girls pole vault. Lindbergh’s Kylie Scott won at 3.35 meters.
• Kirsten Bockhorst landed at 4.78 meters to place fifth in the long jump.
• Isabelle Zagarri ended fifth in the javelin at 29.85 meters.
• Ella Coppinger ran for the first time this season, placing fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.95.
“Ella Coppinger had a nagging back injury that kept her out of several meets early in the season,” Hurt said. “We just had her back in her first event healthy and she was able to medal in the 400.”
• Bockhorst claimed seventh in the triple jump with a top distance of 8.89 meters.
• Kelsey Brake ended seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 5:56.77. She was eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:40.58.
• Mikaylyn Sawicki earned eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in 55.76.
Union’s 1,600-meter relay team of Miner, Brake, Abigail Spurgeon and Bockhorst ran to eighth in 4:34.95.
• Jessica Stallmann claimed ninth in the shot put at 8.98 meters.
• Miner claimed 10th in the 100 dash at 13.78.
“We had a lot of girls who were not able to attend this meet, so we weren’t able to put together many relays, but we did see some good individual performances in the triple jump and long jump from Kirsten Bockhost,” Hurt said. “She had a concussion she was recovering from early in the season, so this was the first full meet we have seen her healthy. She had a PR in triple jump, which she just started competing in this year, and she is getting back to her high performance level in the long jump.”