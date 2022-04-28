Heading to Jefferson County Friday, Union’s boys track team placed fourth and the girls were eighth in the De Soto Invitational.
The Wildcats tied Festus’ B team for fourth with 67 points.
Hillsboro was the team winner with 113 points. Poplar Bluff took second with 94 points while Herculaneum was third at 82.
In the boys meet, 19 teams scored points.
In the girls division, Union placed eighth with 41 points.
Festus won the team title with 125 points while Hillsboro was second at 86.5 and De Soto took third with 68.5 points.
Also finishing in front of Union were Poplar Bluff (55), Potosi (54.5), Hillsboro Grandview (51.5) and Cape Notre Dame (47).
A total of 19 schools scored points in the girls meet.
“De Soto is a great meet,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “It is always run very efficiently for the number of teams they host. A lot of the teams in attendance at this meet are also teams we will see in state competition. Our kids competed well and held their own.”
Boys
• Ryan Ewald was the champion in the 300 hurdles in a time of 41.45.
• Union won the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:31.32.
• The 3,200 relay time was second in 8:32.12. Festus won in 8:31.13.
• The 800 relay team claimed third in 1:34.05.
• Bryson Pickard captured third in the 400 with a time of 53.03.
• Wyatt Birke’s distance of 12.13 meters was good for third place in the triple jump.
• Evan Swoboda captured fifth in the 300 hurdles in 43.63.
• Nicholas Birke threw the javelin 39.70 meters to end fifth.
• Ewald placed sixth in the 110 hurdles in 16.74.
• Gabe Hoekel was sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:31.12. He crossed the line seventh in the 1,600 in 4:46.41.
• Cameron Kriete chucked the shot put 12.7 meters to end seventh.
• Kriete also threw the javelin 37.63 meters to finish seventh in that event.
• Wyatt Birke finished eighth in the long jump at 5.56 meters.
Girls
• Natalie Miner won the pole vault, clearing 3.05 meters
• The 1,600 relay team secured third place with a time of 4:25.67.
• Kirsten Bockhorst nabbed third place in the long jump at 4.72 meters.
• Kelsey Brake grabbed fourth place in the 800 with a time of 2:35.22.
• Camren Monkman placed sixth in the 100 hurdles in 17.79.
• Jessica Stallmann ended sixth in the discus with a best throw of 26.67 meters.
• The 800 relay team placed seventh in 1:55.79.
• Brake was seventh in the 1,600 in 5:47.80.
• Ella Coppinger was seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:05.05.
• Sophie Eagan was eighth in the 100 in 13.44.
• Coppinger was eighth in the 200 with a time of 28.53.
• Isabelle Zagarri finished ninth in the javelin with a top throw of 28.87 meters.
“This was the first meet for several of our varsity kids getting back into things after recovering from some minor injuries, so it was good to see them back at it,” Hurt said.