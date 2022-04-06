A whopping 12 event wins helped propel Union’s track boys to the top of the standing at their home meet Thursday.
Union scored 168.5 points to lead the boys standings at a five-team meet in Stierberger Stadium.
St. Clair finished second with 90 points, followed by Pacific (67.5), Sullivan (43) and New Haven (nine).
Results for the individual boys events were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Daniel Thwing won in 11.67. Teammates Elias Neely and Ryan Ewald finished second and third, respectively.
• 200-meter dash — St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald finished first in 23.67. Union’s Wyatt Birke was second and St. Clair’s Noah Arndt third.
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Vincent Hoffman won in 53.86. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk took second and Union’s Wyatt Birke third.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Bryson Pickard was first in 2:07.25. Pacific’s Collin Haley placed second and New Haven’s Hunter Tallent third.
• 1,600-meter run — Union’s Gabe Hoekel paced the field in 4:59.12. Pacific’s Nick Hunkins was the runner-up. New Haven’s Tallent took third.
• 3,200-meter run — Union’s Hoekel posted another win in 10:42.26. St. Clair’s Case Busse and Tommy Perkins finished second and third, respectively.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Union’s Evan Swoboda won in 16.83. Sullivan’s Robert York placed second and St. Clair’s Jameson Nolan third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Union’s Ewald won in 44.89. Union’s Swoboda finished second and Sullivan’s York third.
• 400-meter relay — St. Clair’s group of Arndt, Skyler Sanders, Logan Smith and Reinwald won in 46.1. Pacific finished second and Sullivan third.
• 800-meter relay — Union’s Hayden Burke, Ryan Gerard, Swoboda and Neely placed first in 1:38.17.
• 1,600-meter relay — Pacific’s Haley, Hoffman, Hunkins and Sach Wolf won in 3:41.32. Union finished second and St. Clair third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union’s Hoekel, Peyton Stowe, Will Herbst and Pickard finished first in 9:09.16. St. Clair placed second and Union third.
• Shot put — Union’s Cameron Kriete made the top throw of 12.22 meters. Sullivan’s Kirk placed second and Union’s Collin Bailey third.
• Discus — Union’s Kriete won again with a throw of 30.68 meters. Sullivan’s Kirk was second and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff third.
• High jump — Pacific’s Drex Blackburn cleared 1.65 meters to win the event. Pacific’s Wolf placed second and Union’s Burke third.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Arndt traveled 5.5 meters for the winning distance. Union’s Wyatt Birke placed second and Pacific’s KeShaun Cooper third.
• Triple jump — Union’s Wyatt Birke posted the top mark of 12.13 meters. Union’s Donoven Sherwood placed second and St. Clair’s Josh Hawkins third.
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Caleb Muschany won with a mark of 3.5 meters. St. Clair’s Lane Sohn placed second and Pacific’s Stephen Hoerchler third.
• Javelin — Union’s Thwing won with a throw of 40.1 meters. St. Clair’s Nathan Bess took second and Union’s Nicholas Birke third.