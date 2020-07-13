One down, three to go.
The first session of the Union Boys Basketball Summer League took place Monday night and ran smooth, according to Union Head Coach Chris Simmons.
“The first night went great,” Simmons said. “It was great to hear shoes squeaking and balls bouncing again. The coaches did a great job of following all the guidelines that were given and it resulted in a smooth night.”
A total of 22 teams, 11 in the varsity division and 11 in the junior varsity division, are taking place in the event, which runs for three more Mondays.
Getting used to changes was one of the biggest adjustments.
“The biggest things, as far as sanitation, were the game balls and benches were all wiped down after every game,” Simmons said. “Players and coaches had to exit the facilities when they were not playing and could not re-enter the building until 10 minutes before game time.”
Simmons said it took some dedicated helpers to make sure everything ran smoothly.
“We had some really good helpers taking care of clocks and sanitation,” Simmons said. “Kaylee Bunch was the keeper of the entrance, which was a full-time job in itself.”
As far as the action went in the varsity division, four teams were perfect on the night. Washington, Union, St. Clair and Sullivan won both scrimmages.
Pacific, St. James and St. Francis Borgia Regional all went 1-1.
New Haven, Hermann, Steelville and Cuba were 0-2.
While the league runs for three more weeks, don’t expect to be able to watch the games as there are no fans.
“The biggest changes are that we are keeping all the extra people outside of the gym,” Simmons said. “The only people in the gym are coaches, players and officials. We are disinfecting everything that is touched as much as is possible. As far as basketball, it’s going to feel like last season, which I think everybody is ready for.”
Just getting to this point has taken a lot of work. Simmons said everyone is looking forward to just getting back onto the floor.
“I think everybody is chomping at the bit just to have some type of normalcy so anything is better than nothing,” Simmons said. “Most schools have just been doing individual workouts so the first day of the league was like Christmas morning for most of us.”
Simmons credited Union Superintendent Steve Weinhold, Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway and Athletic Trainer Danielle Peters with coming up with guidelines and criteria to make this possible.
“(They) have done an amazing job of putting us in a place where we can still do what we all love and yet do it safely,” Simmons said. “The coaches have been more than willing to abide by these guidelines, which has been a big help. Overall, we feel like we are doing all we can to move forward with basketball while keeping everybody’s health and safety at the forefront of what we are doing.”