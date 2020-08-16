It might not have been the smoothest campaign, but the four-week Union Boys Basketball Summer League was declared a success by its director, Chris Simmons.
“We had to make several adjustments, but everyone was really flexible and helpful throughout,” Simmons said.
The league ran later than normal this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At times, there had to be adjustments and changes, but the league was able to run its scheduled course.
Simmons said adjustments went beyond the schools and teams.
“The biggest thing was officials,” Simmons said. “Brad Mitchell took care of all of the officials, which was quite an adventure this year. He really deserves a lot of credit for his flexibility and continued work throughout.”
During the final week, Washington ended its unbeaten run, going 2-0 on the final night.
Union, Sullivan, St. Francis Borgia Regional, New Haven and Pacific split their two games. Cuba and Farmington went 0-2. Simmons lauded Farmington.
“Farmington ended up playing two games to cover a team that couldn’t come,” Simmons said.
“I think everyone was really thankful to have gotten all four weeks in,” Simmons said. “It was really great to play.”
Simmons said it took a lot of people to make the league happen.
“I want to make sure to recognize Brad Mitchell for the officials, (Union Superintendent) Dr. Steve Weinhold for allowing us to do it, (Athletic Trainer) Danielle Peters and (Athletic Director) Dan Ridgeway for doing all the work and prework to set up guidelines that allowed us to play safely, and then all the coaches and officials for their flexibility and hard work.”
While some of the teams might not have had the results they wanted, every team got something positive out of the experience.
“It was an interesting summer, but we got to play basketball because of a lot of people who did a lot of work to make it happen,” Simmons said.