Updated: June 4, 2023 @ 4:49 pm
If you prefer to watch your sports in gyms, Union High School is the place for you.
For the next four Mondays, the annual Union Summer Boys Basketball League takes place.
Action will take place in both the main and old gyms with varsity and JV action.
Two games will be played in each gym at a time.
Monday’s varsity action starts with St. Clair facing Sullivan and Owensville playing New Haven at 5 p.m.
Teams switch around at 5:45 p.m. Sullivan plays Owensville and New Haven takes on St. Clair.
At 6:30 p.m., four more teams are on the court. St. Francis Borgia plays Hermann on one court and Union meets Pacific on the other.
The 7:15 p.m. games feature Holt against Hermann and Union against Washington.
At 8 p.m., Borgia plays Holt and Washington faces Pacific.
Other schools, not playing in the first week, include Rockwood Summit, Kingston, Montgomery County and St. James.
In the other gym, the JV games will take place. Sullivan and St. Clair play at 5 p.m. on one court while Hermann faces Borgia Yellow.
At 5:45 p.m., Sullivan plays Borgia Yellow and Owensville plays Union.
The 6:30 p.m. games are Hermann against Borgia Blue and Washington White against St. Clair.
At 7:15 p.m., Pacific plays Borgia Blue and Owensville plays Washington Blue.
The 8 p.m. games are Washington Blue against Union and Pacific against Washington White.
In the second week, games run from 4 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.
Games return to the normal schedule of starting between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the final two weeks.
Scores and standings are not kept during the league, but it serves as a chance for schools to gain experience heading into camps and next season.
