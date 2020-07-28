At first glance, everything seems normal at the Union Boys Basketball Summer League.
The squeak of sneakers on the gym floor, the sound of the basketball bouncing off the backboard and rim, and the swish of the net are familiar sounds.
The first indication that things aren’t normal comes when you look at the benches. The coaches are wearing masks, trying to communicate instructions to the players in a somewhat muffled way.
Taking a deep whiff, you might smell the disinfectant used to clean the ball and the bench areas before, between and after scrimmages.
You would see that if you’re lucky enough to be in the gym. Only five “drivers” per team are allowed in the gym. As of Monday, July 20, the fans weren’t required to wear masks, but many of them had the facial coverings anyway. And, they were socially distanced on the balcony overlooking Union High School’s massive floor.
Welcome to sports in a COVID-19 world.
“I think it has been an overall great experience for the simple fact that we are getting to play,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons, who also serves as the league director, said. “When it was taken away during quarantine, I think you learned to enjoy it more and begin to remember why you fell in love with the game in the first place.”
Simmons said there were some changes which had to be made to make the league happen this year. The league also ran later than normal, happening in July this year as opposed to June in recent years.
“The only thing that really changed was the amount of prep work we had to do to make sure we had rosters, transportation and health paperwork figured to make sure we could play,” Simmons said. “The other big thing was that we never really knew who was going to be there until they were actually there. Everybody had to be very flexible which everybody did throughout.”
Summer Goals
Simmons said the league has been good for his program.
“It has been particularly good for us, since we were so young last year,” he said. “We have been able to really get a lot more experience for all of our kids in hopes of growth. When there is nobody in the gym, you learn to play hard for the guy next to you, which I believe brings you closer together.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young said Union has done an outstanding job hosting the league.
“Chris Simmons does an amazing job organizing the summer league year after year, but this year was different,” Young said. “Normally it’s four Mondays in June, but due to Phase 1 restrictions, it got moved back to July. We are grateful that the Union administration allowed the kids to play, plus Brad Mitchell organizing the refs over the years.”
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig agreed.
“Chris did an awesome job communicating with all of the coaches and was very organized for the summer league to even happen,” Isgrig said. “All the expectations and rules were sent out in advance and all the teams there did their part to help out. We appreciate all the work that Chris and his helpers did to give us a chance to get on the floor.”
A New Experience
With no fans, it’s been a lot more quiet inside the gyms. That’s given extra emphasis to hearing the shoes squeak, the balls bouncing and the shots hitting.
“Usually, we have two packed gyms,” Simmons said.
But, the ball is still the same and each side fields five players at a time. The rim still is 10 feet off the ground.
Both gyms at Union High School are being used with two divisions, varsity and junior varsity. Games run from 5-9:10 p.m.
Unlike most summers, the teams have come in without the benefit of having attended camps.
“This year our JV and varsity groups just came out and played,” Young said. “There was no practice or camp, just let’s go play.”
Young said just getting to this point took hard work and getting used to the new rules.
“All we could do the first two weeks of Phase 1 was use our own basketball, and we couldn’t share, which made it tough but we figured out ways as a coaching staff to improve,” Young said. “Then, the next two weeks, we could incorporate others and do normal drills but no one-on-one contact or scrimmaging. So, the first summer league game was the first to actually play again since March. It’s great being back on the court.”
Isgrig said it was similar in St. Clair.
“We could have basketball workouts in June, but couldn’t have any more than 10 people in the gym at a time,” he said.
“We did three sessions a day for an hour each,” Isgrig said. “It was all individual and every kid had their own ball, no team drills or partner work at all. This allowed us to work on ball handling and shooting, and gave us coaches time to work individually with players.”
Isgrig said despite the restrictions, there were positives.
“I loved having open gyms this way,” Isgrig said. “You could see the kids improve as the summer went on and it gave us coaches the opportunity to spend time getting to know players both as basketball players and people. I was really impressed with the work the kids put in and how eager they were to come in and work on their game. I really enjoyed basketball this summer and it was great being with our team.”
Competition
Washington, one of the area’s best teams last winter, picked right back up where it left off.
The Blue Jays had their closest game against crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday, winning by three points. Young said that’s the closest any team has come to his squad so far. Washington rolled to a win over New Haven in its second game Monday.
He’s hopeful fans will be able to see that group in action this coming winter.
“We have a great group of kids who are praying we get to play ball this winter,” said Young.
Isgrig’s St. Clair team went 1-1 Monday night, beating Union in the opener, but falling to Pacific in the final game.
That was St. Clair’s last action in the league as it’s not scheduled for this coming Monday. The Bulldogs were 4-2 overall.
During Week 2, Washington, Union and Borgia went 2-0 in the varsity division. Sullivan, Steelville, St. Clair and St. James were 1-1. New Haven, Cuba and Pacific ended 0-2.
“This summer, we had a lot of players playing in roles and positions they haven’t played in the past,” Isgrig said. “It was great to get them some experience at the varsity level. It took them out of their comfort zone and made them adapt.”
St. James and Sullivan both won twice in the early games. Pacific also won both of its Monday games. Borgia and Union each went 1-1.
Cuba, Steelville and New Haven were winless in Week 3.
While records are kept, winning isn’t necessarily the main goal in the league.
“The fact that you can play so many guys in order to get them experience is something I like,” Simmons said. “During the season, there is a strong focus on winning the next game, so you play the guys that give the team the best chance to win. In summer league, it’s about growth and measuring that growth with where you want to be the next season, both individually and as a team.”
Simmons said teams aren’t always up to full strength, which allows variation in lineups.
“I also think summer is great, because it is very seldom that you actually have all of your players. It is more of a free-flowing game so kids have to learn how to play the game,” Simmons said. “You learn to play with the next man up and just go compete.”
Isgrig said St. Clair had many positives.
“I learned that our kids are ready to compete and battle,” Isgrig said. “We brought seven sophomores to the Union league and they learned what it’s like to play at this level, even if it was six games in the summer.”
Isgrig said it was good to just get back and play basketball.
“It was great to be able to play some games this summer,” said Isgrig. “With the spring season being taken away, it puts a lot of things into perspective and you realize how many things we take for granted.
“We are just grateful to be able to get on the floor and spend some time with our team,” Isgrig said. “I am excited to coach our kids next year. They all work hard and compete at a high level and are coachable.”
Simmons said just having the league has been good for mental health.
“I think I have enjoyed what I do more than past years,” Simmons said. “The fact that we get to play has helped me enjoy it more. It has made me more flexible and ready to just go compete no matter what the situation is. It has made me cherish summer basketball more than ever, simply because we don’t really know if and when we will get to play again.”