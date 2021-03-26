By beating William Chrisman Friday morning at the Hammons Center on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, 53-43, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats finished the 2020-21 season with the Class 5 third-place trophy.
However, good luck getting that historic hardware into a trophy case any time soon.
Senior Reagan Rapert, who led her team with 31 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists, wasn’t about to let the trophy go.
“I probably won’t put it down,” she said. “I might sleep with it tonight.”
With the win, Union capped one of its most successful seasons ever. The Lady ’Cats went 19-2 and equaled the program’s best finish. Union also finished third in 1979 and fourth in 1980.
The thrill of victory came hours after the agony of defeat. Union fought back from a 10-point deficit Thursday night, losing to West Plains, 46-43. Union had a chance to tie it but couldn’t get the shot off before the final horn.
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert felt his team showed fortitude in bouncing back from that loss.
“That’s exciting for the girls,” he said. “I told them last night and this morning that this game would be about character and coming through some adversity. I felt from the very beginning we were playing really hard and talking well, so I had a good vibe about it. Of course, when you’re making shots, it makes it a lot easier.”
Senior Maddie Helling, who had 11 points, three rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot, felt things went better Friday morning.
“We just really came together this game,” Helling said. “We clicked so much more than we did yesterday. We didn’t really show up like we normally do. Today, we knew this was our last game together as seniors. We just left everything on the floor.”
Union didn’t make shots throughout the game. William Chrisman led after one quarter, 13-11.
“I felt like they are really good,” Pat Rapert said. “They are a tough matchup for us. Obviously they’ve won over 20 games. It was hard to prepare for a team you haven’t seen all year. I told them that’s how close we are. The team playing for (and winning) the state championship beat them by six.”
Union bounced back and grabbed the lead in the second quarter. The Lady ’Cats were up at the half, 24-20.
After three quarters, Union led, 39-34.
“We were up by five, and in the huddle I told the girls we had to keep building on the lead,” Reagan Rapert said. “I felt good from there. We knew we had to go out there and keep attacking them.”
And Union did. Union took time off the clock while building the lead up to double digits. William Chrisman rallied to cut the gap to five points, 45-40, with 2:19 to play, but that’s as close as it got as Union sealed the 10-point victory.
Union knocked down 10 three-points shots in the game with Rapert getting six of them. Helling hit three, and freshman Kelsey Brake had one. William Chrisman hit five threes.
The Lady ’Cats went 13-18 from the free-throw line. Rapert led the way at 9-10, and senior Emily Gaebe was 4-6 from the stripe. The Lady Bears were 8-11 from the free-throw line.
Union outrebounded a bigger William Chrisman team, 24-20.
“We’re never the biggest team,” Reagan Rapert said. “All year, we’ve never been the biggest team. Being able to be in the right positions, helping each other, was a big part of it. They had a really big girl, and we were trying to contain her and double down, and we had to know where the shooters were. It really came down to defense.”
Reagan Rapert was able to stay in the game and control the tempo, despite some very physical play in the closing minutes.
“I think my teammates really stepped in and helped try to get the ball in and tried to help me get open,” she said. “They were doing everything they could, and I think they did a good job at it.”
Pat Rapert said he knew Reagan would have to shoot the ball more for Union to have a chance to win.
“She was 5-9 from the field last night,” Pat Rapert said. “She was efficient, but she didn’t shoot it enough. She was shooting it pretty good in pregame both yesterday and today. I told her she would have to shoot it a little bit more. She did a good job with passes yesterday and got us going a little bit.”
Helling came back from being held scoreless against West Plains to ending with an 11-point game.
“She is a competitor,” Pat Rapert said. “I felt for her yesterday. She had good looks, but she didn’t knock them down, but she came back today. She did a really good job of catching things in rhythm and shooting in rhythm. To come back (from her knee injury which ended the 2019-20 season) and do what she did, I’m so happy for her. She definitely was an X factor for us today. She was all year long.”
Helling said it was a great finish.
“It feels amazing, a lot better than fourth place, I can tell you that,” Helling said. “We really worked hard today. We came out and really bounced back from yesterday.”
Gaebe was next, scoring six points with five assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Freshman Kelsey Brake came off the bench to score five points with three rebounds.
“She’s done that for a while now, where she comes on and turns a player defensively, knocking down a big shot, getting a big rebound or getting onto the floor,” Pat Rapert said. “As the season progressed, she learned to get rid of her shot quicker. She was in the game for crucial minutes for us a lot. I’m really proud of her growth. She’s just going to keep getting better and better because she’s just such a good kid. She’s so coachable. To have a group of seniors out there with her certainly helps. She’s going to have a different role moving forward.”
Union’s team consisted of six seniors with the rest being freshmen.
Of the remaining seniors, Julia Overstreet grabbed two rebounds with an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Megan Siedhoff had two assists and two rebounds. Jessi Clark added valuable minutes.
Mele Taula led William Chrisman with 12 points. Amanda Szopinski was next with nine points. Jacque David netted eight points.
Krysta McAllister was next with six points. Jolee Spinks scored five, and Giavanna Moore scored three points.
“I’m proud that they came out and finished on a good note,” Pat Rapert said. “That senior group deserved it. The freshman group gave us so much this year in practice. It was a whole team collaborative effort. I’m just really happy for them.”