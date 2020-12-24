Scoring the first 14 points Monday, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats never looked back in their Four Rivers Conference opener.
Union blitzed Pacific, 80-29, to improve to 3-0 on the season, 1-0 in league play.
“It was good to see that we did a much better job of getting out and running our lanes and keeping our floor spaced,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We were able to play some half-court man and full-court man, and that was good. We were able to get a lot of kids in, and that was good. We’re still trying to find our rotation, but that’s because we haven’t played a lot of games. I was happy with our effort.”
Pacific fell to 1-5 overall, 0-2 in the conference.
“They play real good defense,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “They took us out of our offense. (Reagan) Rapert was out there pressing our point guard, even though it wasn’t my point guard. We did the best under the circumstances, although we had a lot of girls out of position.”
It took less than 15 seconds for Union to take the lead as Julia Overstreet scored off of a steal. Union quickly added to the lead, causing Thoele to use two timeouts in the first minute of the game.
Pacific struggled to cope with Union’s pressure defense and frequently couldn’t get out of its own end during the opening half.
By the end of the first quarter, Union was up, 21-4, and continued to add from there.
Union opened the second quarter on a 19-0 run before Kiley Stahl scored for the Lady Indians.
It was 43-6 at the half and 74-17 after three quarters.
“Our focus right now is on the defensive end,” Rapert said. “I wanted to make sure we’re doing backside help right and getting after it. We’re still trying to find our rotation.”
Rapert had plenty of chances to play his younger players in the second half as the Lady ’Cats sealed the victory.
“In a game like this, you just have to keep your spirits up and learn what you can,” Thoele said.
Emily Gaebe led Union in scoring with 20 points. She scored 15 of those points in the first half.
Reagan Rapert was next with 13 points.
Overstreet posted 10 points.
Kelsey Brake, Maddie Helling and Megan Siedhoff all scored seven points apiece.
Ava Eagan closed the game with five points.
Mya Minor added four points and Jessi Clark scored three points.
Despite the score difference, Pacific still had a standout for the game.
Stahl netted 16 of Pacific’s 29 points while adding six rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot.
“Kiley is a good player,” Thoele said. “She’s consistent and she does what we need. If we get her the ball she usually can finish. She did a good job tonight.”
Molly Prichard recorded five points with two rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Jaylynn Miller had four points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Aaliyah Haddox and Rhyan Murphy each scored two points. Each also had two rebounds.
Alaina Greer recorded five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Abby Hall had a rebound and a steal. Alena Daniel posted a rebound.
“If we can get some players back, it will be better,” Thoele said. “They started all seniors. We started one senior, a freshman and sophomores. We’re missing four people on quarantine and three injured. We knew we were coming in here lighthanded. We’ll play with who we have and hopefully do the best we can. That’s all I can ask for.”
Union Notes
Union has dropped out of the Lutheran South Tournament.
“We’re just going to try to pick up some games in place of that and maybe try to get 20 games and two tournaments,” Rapert said.
Rapert said the team would have to play in masks for the tournament.
“We practiced a couple of days with masks on for the entire practice,” Rapert said. “I asked the girls if they would rather pick up some tougher teams and play without a mask, or play with a mask on for the tournament. I just couldn’t do it. I know a lot of teams are played with masks in St. Louis, but we just chose to go another route and get some games.”