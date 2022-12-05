Union’s high-tempo blitzkrieg in the first half Tuesday was enough to power past the visiting Washington Lady Jays, 54-18.
The Lady ’Cats (2-0) netted 41 of their 54 points in the first half while Washington (1-2) struggled against the pressure.
“First home game in beautiful gym with a beautiful crowd, I was proud of the girls,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “I thought they played hard.”
Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer praised Union.
“You’ve got to hand it to Union,” Meyer said. “They shot the ball extremely well in the first half. Their defensive pressure was outstanding. It gave our girls fits all night. When you put that together with knocking down shots, you’re going to have a tough night. Obviously, but the score, we did.”
Union was up after eight minutes, 20-6, and led at the half, 41-12.
“Our pressure is going to be our go-to, and I thought it was good tonight,” Karvinen said. “The difference was that we shot the ball very well in the first half.”
While Union only added four points in the third quarter, Karvinen felt his team was getting into good positions to shoot.
“I thought we just weren’t as sharp or crisp,” Karvinen said. “It wasn’t because of lack of effort. We just didn’t execute on offense very well. We missed probably five or six layups.”
The Lady ’Cats were up after three quarters, 45-16, and finished the game while the clock ran for most of the fourth quarter, 54-18.
Eight of the nine Union players who saw action scored for Union.
The Lady ’Cats knocked down nine three-point baskets and went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Junior Kelsey Brake paced the attack with 10 points. She knocked down one three-point shot and went 1-2 from the free-throw stripe. She had eight points in the first half.
Sophomores Sophia Helling and Ava Sykes each closed with nine points.
Helling hit one three-point shot and Sykes did all of her scoring from beyond the three-point arc.
Junior Ava Eagan checked in with eight points on a pair of three-point baskets and one two-point shot.
Junior Mya Minor and sophomore Fallyn Blankenship each scored six points. Minor was 2-2 from the free-throw line while Blankenship hit two threes in the first quarter.
Sophomore Isabelle Gilbert scored four points while sophomore Lucy Koenigsfeld closed with two.
“I think the advantage is that we play two strings right now and they play so hard,” Karvinen said. “I feel totally confident going nine players deep. We had a player who was at the JV tournament tonight and she’s right there. I think we can go 10 deep.”
Washington’s top scorer was junior Cierra Murrell, who scored eight points.
Senior Gabby Lindemann was next with six points.
Juniors Elizabeth Reed and Kendall Nix each scored two points.
Washington didn’t hit any three-point shots and went 0-4 from the free-throw line.
“You only get better by playing good teams like Union,” Meyer said. “With their pressure, I don’t know if too many teams do that. You get to see what you’re made of early, work on it in practice, and get better from there.”
Karvinen feels Union will only get better.
“I have the utmost respect for Coach (Pat) Rapert and what he did with that team last year to go 17-9,” Karvinen said. “We’re just trying to build on that.”
Union defeated Gateway STEM at home Thursday, 88-13, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Union led 33-0 after one quarter, 55-1 at the half, and 82-5 after three quarters. Additional information was not available at deadline Friday.
