Playing a rival for the second consecutive day, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats secured a 3-0 win in the home opener.
Union (2-0) scored two goals in the first half and another in the final 40 minutes to defeat local rival St. Francis Borgia Regional (1-1-1) at Stierberger Stadium.
“We always talk about wanting to be the best team in Franklin County,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “You’ve got to win them all to do that. It’s a good start to the year for us in that regard.”
Union also won its Four Rivers Conference opener Monday at St. Clair.
Borgia was coming off of winning the title at Saturday’s Rolla Blue Fish Tournament.
“I love playing Union early in the season because it shows us what we’re doing well and what we need to work on,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “We don’t have an easy schedule or easy conference.”
As is typical in a rivalry game, play was physical.
“We wouldn’t expect anything less,” Fennessey said. “It’s a big game for us every year. It’s one that we circle. It’s been a good rivalry for a number of years. We always like to come out with a win against any Franklin County school, but when we’re playing Borgia, it’s a big game for our kids.”
After threatening several times, Union opened scoring with 22:16 to go in the opening half. Junior Addison Williford converted a Maliyah Minor pass from the left side to find the back of the net.
With the goal, Williford became the fifth Union player to score this season.
“It was a nice build-up play,” Fennessey said. “Logan Baeres played a nice ball down the wing to Maliyah Minor. Addison was Johnny-on-the-spot for the redirection in the middle.”
With 30 seconds left in the half, freshman Sophia Helling doubled the lead, placing a free kick over the wall and inside the left post.
The free kick came after Borgia was called for a dangerous play on the right outside the box.
“We scored differently with Helling hitting that free kick,” Fennessey said.
Union added a final goal in the second half with 33:19 to play.
Senior Maliyah Minor worked down the left side and around a defender. Coming out of the corner, she was able to beat Borgia junior goalkeeper Madison Lammert with a shot underneath the crossbar.
“Maliyah made a nice move down the right wing, cutting in,” Fennessey said. “I’ve seen her score like that before, and hopefully will see that again. That’s a typical Maliyah goal.”
Borgia had a golden chance later in the second half. The Lady Knights were able to get the ball past Union’s senior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom, but were unable to put it into the goal with the best shot hitting the right post.
“I was more impressed with our second half than our first half,” Severino said. “I thought we came out pretty flat and Union clearly did not. Union came out ready to play. They do a good job of finding feet and moving off the ball. They’re constantly talking. Kudos to them for playing very well.”
Fennessey said luck played into maintaining the shutout.
“Our defense was playing bend, don’t break,” Fennessey said. “We were able to block shots when we needed to. Marisa Shollenberger did a terrific job of blocking a shot near the end and we got a little help from the post. It takes a little luck sometimes, but we’ll take it.”
The Minors, Maliyah and Mya, both were credited with assists along with Mia Smith.
Ransom made five saves for her second consecutive shutout.
After two games, Maliyah Minor led Union in scoring with three goals. Mya Minor and Helling each had two goals while Jewelle Anderson and Williford have scored one goal apiece.
Mya Minor and Smith are the assists leaders with three apiece. Maliyah Minor has two assists and Marisa Shollenberger has one.
“It’s a work in progress,” Fennessey said after the second game in as many nights. “We weren’t good enough on free kicks. We had several in dangerous spots which frankly weren’t good enough. We had corner kicks where we didn’t capitalize. As the season progresses, those things have to be cleaned up for us to be successful.
“We’ve still got some things to work on in the back. We were sloppy at times,” he said. “But, for the second game of the year, I was pretty pleased.”
Severino said junior goalkeeper Madison Lammert came up with some big saves.
“It’s very hard to do anything when you can’t keep possession,” Severino said. “There were times where we dove in and we shouldn’t have done so. That put our defense and goalkeeper in a bad spot. I think she did a very good job. She had a very good weekend, too, so it’s been a nice start to the season for Maddy.”
Borgia, which has one of each possible outcome in the standings, is led by senior Audrey Richardson’s four goals.
Haylee Stieffermann, a freshman, scored twice against Rolla in the opener.
Senior Lauren Dickhut also has one goal.
Sophomore Madison Lieberoff and freshman Abby Schutte have two assists apiece.
Senior Bree Nieder and Richardson have assisted one goal apiece.
“We did turn it around in the second half,” Severino said. “I definitely saw a difference, so I was happy with that.”