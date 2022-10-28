Will Herbst scored with 8:41 left in the first overtime Monday to lift the Union soccer Wildcats to a 3-2 win at Fatima in Westphalia.
Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said the goal came off of a Peyton Hall corner kick and Herbst was able to finish in the second minute of overtime.
The goal ended a game which saw each team dominate a half. Union (11-7) scored twice in the opening half, while Fatima (10-13) netted its two goals in the second half.
“We got off to an excellent start,” Fennessey said. “Fatima had played some similar opponents with better results than we had. I think that helped the boys come in focused.”
Herbst, Ian Meyer and Ardell Young scored the Union goals. Cooper Bailey and Peyton Hall assisted.
Meyer’s goal opened scoring and Young took a long punt from Bailey to make it 2-0.
Fennessey noted that Union had the wind in the opening half.
Bailey stopped seven shots in Union’s net.
Union finishes its regular season Tuesday with a 5 p.m. home match against Warrenton.
The Wildcats play Parkway West Saturday at noon in the first round of the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Rockwood Summit High School. Union is seeded sixth and the Longhorns are third.