The showdown remained on.
By virtue of a 5-1 win at Owensville Monday, the Union baseball Wildcats stayed on track to determine the Four Rivers Conference title Tuesday in Pacific.
Union improved to 17-0 overall, 6-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. Pacific is 17-2 overall, 6-0 in the league.
“At this time of year, a win is a win,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said.
In Monday’s game, Union opened scoring with three runs in the top of the third inning. Each team scored once in the fourth before Union added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Owensville outhit the Wildcats, 6-5. The Dutchmen made two of the game’s three errors.
Will Mentz went the distance for Union on the hill, allowing a run on six hits and one hit batter. He sent 12 Dutchmen back to the dugout as strikeout victims.
“Will Mentz was outstanding on the mound,” Rapert said. “He struck out 12 and gave up no walks. He was very efficient and worked fast. We had too many breakdowns on defense and three or four baserunning mistakes that cost us three to four runs. Will also had a timely double that led to three runs.”
Marshall Gebert paced the offense with two hits, including a triple.
Conner Borgmann and Mentz doubled. Cooper Bailey added a single.
Union batters added eight walks. Hayden Burke and Gavin Mabe both walked twice. Mentz, Coleton Anderson, Borgmann and Ardell Young walked once.
Anderson, Mentz and Burke each stole a base.
Mabe added a sacrifice fly.
Burke scored two of the runs. Anderson, Borgmann and Young each scored once.
Mentz drove in three runs while Mabe had one RBI.
Derek Brandt, Dezmyn Moore and Michael Steinbeck shared pitching responsibilities.
Brandt went 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Moore pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and three walks. He struck out one.
Steinbeck pitched one inning.
Jon Saunsaucie doubled. Dominic Grigaitis, Brandt, Moore, Hunter Engelbrecht, Saunsaucie and Logan Evans singled.
Jordan Rabbitt was hit by a pitch.
Gavin Loague scored the run and Moore drove him home.