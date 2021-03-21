It’s a new year for the Union baseball Wildcats.
Union looks to regroup after the 2020 lost season.
“All I learned from last year is that I’m glad 2020 is over,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “I’ve spent too much time looking back and pouting about what we lost. It’s time for 2021, and I couldn’t be happier about that.”
The last time the Wildcats were on the field, the team went 12-10 overall, 5-2 in the Four Rivers Conference. Union shared the league title.
Bailey said it’s been a slow start for practices.
“Coaching hasn’t seemed as natural as it used to before we lost last year to COVID. As we get more practices in, things are starting to get back to normal, but it’s definitely been a period of adjustment for me to get back to feeling comfortable on the diamond.”
Bailey is being assisted this spring by Zach Hoffman, Mike Sachs and Ehren Curnutte. Hoffman also will coach the JV team. Sachs will head the freshman program.
The team had 41 players attend at least one day of tryouts. Of that group, 34 made the program with 11 on the freshman team and 23 on the JV and varsity squads.
Two starters return in senior center fielder Mason Bailey and junior pitcher-shortstop Kaden Motley.
Motley was slated to play a major role last year after transferring from Kirksville. However, he never had a chance when the season was called off.
“Mason and Kaden will bat at the top of our order and will be counted on to lead our team offensively,” Bailey said. “Mason is a reliable leadoff hitter who has lots of different ways to get on base, and Kaden brings some pop to the top of the order that I am excited to finally see. Both Mason and Kaden are great with the glove and give us a solid middle of our defense. I’m counting on them both to have very good seasons.”
Other players returning with experience include senior pitcher-outfielder Evan Hall, senior pitcher-outfielder Dylan McLone, senior pitcher Will Beckman, junior pitcher-third baseman Coleton Anderson and senior catcher Blake Borgmann.
“We have a lot of pitchers returning who have some varsity pitching experience,” Bailey said. “Missing the 2020 season cost us getting them some more innings, but I have confidence from watching them play over the past few seasons and summers that they will be able to get outs for us this year.”
Hall and Borgmann are expected to help offensively.
“Evan and Blake will bat in the middle of the lineup and should give us a good chance to drive in some runs,” said Bailey. “Evan makes good contact and hits for a high average while Blake supplies the power to turn a pitch around and change the scoreboard quickly. If they both produce this season, it will be a good season for the team.”
Bailey feels two juniors and three sophomores are ready to step up. They are junior first baseman Marshall Gebert, junior pitcher Alex Kuelker, sophomore second baseman Cooper Bailey, sophomore third baseman Jayden Overschmidt and sophomore pitcher-outfielder Will Mentz.
“Alex will be one of our top pitchers this year, and if he can control his pitches and improve his strike percentage, he could be one of the best pitchers around,” Bailey said. “He is hard to hit off of due to his delivery, so throwing strikes is key for him.”
Those players are expected to make an immediate impact.
“Marshall, Cooper, Jayden and Will will all be playing a high percentage of varsity baseball to start the season,” Bailey said. “They all have shown in preseason play and in our first few weeks of practice that they are ready to play varsity innings. If they produce, it will help us have a lineup that is strong from top to bottom.”
Others scheduled to see playing time include senior catcher Gavin Wencker, senior first baseman Hayden Schiller, senior third baseman Canyon Terrill, sophomore first baseman Conner Borgmann, sophomore shortstop Luke Koch and sophomore outfielder Hayden Burke.
“Conner has a bat that we can put in the lineup and expect hits,” Bailey said. “I am excited to try and find at-bats for him this season. Luke is going to play shortstop when Kaden pitches, and he has shown that his glove is ready for varsity action.”
“Gavin has been swinging a powerful bat in our first couple practices, and he will get some time in early season games for us to see what he can do. Burke has been injured so getting him back will be a big help for our team as he brings athleticism and versatility to the lineup. Schiller provides a capable bat to pinch hit or plug in when some power is needed, and Canyon gives us a glove that is dependable on the left side. Everyone on our team this year has an important role, and the better we do at succeeding in that role will determine how successful our season is.”
Bailey said it’s going to be learning experience.
“We only have two returning starters, and one of those has still never played an inning of baseball for Union due to our 2020 season being shut down,” Bailey said. “For that reason, I’d say all of our spots need to be filled and are key. Like most teams this year, we have a lot of inexperience in the lineup, and the quicker they adjust to Varsity baseball and find success is what our team success is dependent on.”