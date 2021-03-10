The great adventure continues.
By virtue of a 63-46 win over Ursuline Academy at home Wednesday night, the Union basketball Lady 'Cats are going to the Class 5 quarterfinals.
Union (17-1) will visit Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (17-5) Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the MSHSAA semifinals in Springfield March 18 at 5 p.m.
In Wednesday's sectional, the Bears took a 6-2 lead before Union fought back to hold a 14-10 advantage after one quarter. Union took off from there, leading 29-16 at the half and 53-30 through three quarters.
Reagan Rapert led Union in scoring with 23 points. Emily Gaebe was next with 18. Julia Overstreet added eight points, Kelsey Brake scored seven, Maddie Helloing ended with six and Megan Siedhoff netted three points.
Hannah Scherzinger and Alexandria Adrian each scored 11 points to lead Ursuline Academy.
Game coverage and a preview of the quarterfinal will be in the Weekend Missourian.