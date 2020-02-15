Going on a 12-point run in the third quarter, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats surged past Cardinal Ritter Saturday in the St. Francis Borgia Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals, 50-37.
“I thought after the first quarter we settled in,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We looked a little tired at the beginning. We settled in and met their intensity on defense. That’s the type of team you have to eliminate opportunities and win the 50-50 balls. I thought we did that as the game progressed.”
Union (12-4), the top seed, will play second-seeded Rockwood Summit for the title Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m.
“I thought they looked good and played hard,” Rapert said. “It’s going to be a tough one. There’s not an easy game left for us.”
Cardinal Ritter (5-9) plays Borgia Feb. 18 for third place. It’s also a regularly-scheduled league game between the two teams.
Union’s place in the finals wasn’t assured until the run in the second half. Cardinal Ritter jumped out to score the first four points, on baskets by Deleshia Scott, to force Rapert to take an early timeout.
“We tried a little different defense to start the game and it didn’t work,” Rapert said.
Union fought back and the Lady Lions held a one-point edge after eight minutes, 12-11, on a Mariah Maxie basket.
Union took the lead in the second quarter and built it up to five points. The Lady ’Cats were up by one when Reagan Rapert knocked down a long three-point shot to give Union a 23-19 edge at the break.
Union took off in the third quarter. The Lady ’Cats were able to get the run game going and hit from outside the arc. Union led 40-28 going to the fourth quarter.
Reagan Rapert led all scorers with 23 points and added five rebounds, four assists and four steals. She hit two of Union’s five three-point baskets (three other players also hit from outside the arc), and went 1-2 from the free-throw line.
“She had some pretty good looks early,” Pat Rapert said. “They changed their defense. I thought we attacked the basket. Others stepped up.”
Emily Gaebe was next with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. She was 4-5 from the stripe. Union was 7-11 from the line in the game.
Julia Overstreet closed with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Megan Siedhoff scored four points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Jessi Clark contributed three points, two rebounds and an assist.
“Julia attacked the basket and hit a big three when it counted,” Pat Rapert said. “Megan Siedhoff attacked a couple of times. Jessi banked that big three in, but that counts. Emily finished a couple late in the game, too. I felt our defense was the key that picked us up the rest of the way.”
Charleece Davis was the top scorer for Cardinal Ritter with 16 points. She hit both of the team’s three-point baskets.
Maxie was next with nine points. She went 1-2 from the free-throw line and had all of the shots from the stripe for the Lady Lions.
Scott closed with eight points.
White and Kanise Mills each scored two points.
“That was a good test for us just on their intensity and athleticism,” Rapert said. “It was good to match that.”