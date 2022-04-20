For years, the Union Relays marked the beginning of the big invitational meets.
In 2017, the Union Relays became the Don Olszowka Invitational, named after the school’s longtime boys track head coach. Don Olszowka led Union’s boys track program from 1978-2000 and was a member of the inaugural Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
After retiring from coaching, Olszowka remained active in track, working as an official in many area meets.
While he wasn’t working this year’s meet, Olszowka was an interested observer.
“It is an honor to host a meet that is named after the longest and most prolific track coach in Union High School’s history,” current Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “I love seeing Don walk around the meet, just smiling and taking in the atmosphere. With our new stadium scoreboard screen, we were able to actually get a picture of Don receiving his award for being honored into the Union Athletics Hall of Fame. It definitely set the tone for what was a successful meet.”
The Olszowka name still plays a pivotal role. Don’s son Mike (a 2018 Union Hall of Famer) is the head coach of Washington High School. His grandson, Casey, a Washington sophomore, competed in the 400-meter dash and pole vault.
To put on an event like the Don Olszowka Invitational, which included 11 schools, it takes many volunteers to make things run smoothly.
“We could not have successful meets without our team of awesome volunteers who continue to help us out year after year,” Hurt said. “We have a great community at Union High School, full of staff that help each other out when needed. Without our staff running events and our middle school helpers doing what they can to help those field events along, we would not have the quality of meets that we are able to host.”
Union generally holds its senior night during the meet, but added something new this year. It gave its local Girls on the Run program the chance to take the track just prior to senior night.
“I have been looking for ways to get our elementary schools involved with our track program, and reaching out to all the Girls on the Run programs at the elementary schools seemed like a great way to start,” Hurt said. “All 3 elementary schools (Prairie Dell, Central, and Beaufort) brought their girls and we organized them into groups of four to run a 400-meter relay.”
The event ran in two heats and gave the younger athletes the chance to run in front of the crowd.
“At the end, they all got medals to celebrate,” Hurt said. “It looked like the kids had a blast and we loved watching them get to run a track race. Our high school girls also loved interacting with them and helping them out with the race. Overall, I thought it was a fun community event for all the kids and parents and we plan to continue it as a new tradition.”