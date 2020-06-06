Hitting the baseball diamond for the first time Tuesday, the Union AAA Show-Me Cats earned a victory in Elsberry.
Union triumphed, 8-4.
“For the first game of the year for most of these guys, it could not have gone much better,” Union Manager Mat Bolzenius said. “We only had one bad inning, and in my opinion, it was just a lapse in defense. Hitters worked the count well. There were a few too many strikeouts, but for not seeing much live pitching, or any at all, you can’t get too worried about that.”
The Show-Me Cats return to action Friday with a doubleheader against Rhineland in the Hermann City Park.
Bolzenius said just being back playing baseball was a good thing.
“It was super fun to be around people again, getting to playing a game that no one has been able to watch for some time now,” Bolzenius said. “I look forward to seeing these guys get better as the summer moves along.”
In Tuesday’s opener in Lincoln County, Union opened with two runs in the top of the first. Elsberry took the lead with three runs in the third, but Union responded by scoring twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and once in the sixth.
Elsberry added a final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Union outhit Elsberry, last year’s Ninth District runner-up, 10-3. Union made three errors to one for Elsberry.
Offensively, Andy Morrow paced the attack with three of the 10 hits, all singles.
Mason Bailey, Kaden Motley and Andrew Bruner each had two hits. Motley tripled.
Caleb Mabe added one hit.
Union drew nine walks with Blake Borgmann and Derek Hulsey receiving two apiece. Mabe, Isaiah Hoelscher, Morrow, Matt Bray and Zeek Koch walked once.
Borgmann and Mabe were hit by pitches. Bailey and Mabe stole one base apiece.
Bailey, Motley, Mabe, Hoelscher, Morrow, Bray, Chase Mehler and Kaden Hughes each scored once.
Borgmann drove in two. Bailey, Motley, Mabe, Morrow and Bruner had one RBI apiece.
Union used seven pitchers in the game with each throwing one inning.
“We pitched seven different guys with a pitch limit that we decided to stick to,” Bolzenius said.
Combined, they struck out 16 batters, but also allowed 11 walks.
Hughes started and allowed a walk while striking out two.
Mehler walked two and struck out three.
Bruner gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. He fanned two. He was credited with the win. Bolzenius said Bruner is coming off of labrum surgery.
Hulsey struck out three and walked one.
Morrow allowed a hit and a walk.
Motley struck out three batters.
Hoelscher allowed a run on four walks while striking out three.
“The seventh was interesting, to say the least,” Bolzenius said. “The strike zone was a bit all over the place, but Hoelscher nailed it down.”
Union is playing all of its June games on the road due to construction work going on at Union High School. Wildcat Ballpark is being upgraded with lights and parks in Union have been closed.