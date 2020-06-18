Returning to action for the first time in 10 days, the Union AAA baseball team picked up a split Monday in St. Peters.
Union (4-1) led 3-0 until the bottom of the seventh in the opener, but lost on a Colten Green grand slam, 4-3.
In the second game, Union turned up the offense to win, 14-6.
Union returns to action Saturday, playing twice at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in a three-team event. Union will play Washington at 11 a.m. and Valmeyer, Ill., at 1 p.m.
First Game
Playing at City Centre Park at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, Union struck first and put three runs on the board in the top of the fourth.
However, that was the end of the Union offense.
The score held up until the bottom of the seventh, when Green ended it with one swing of the bat.
Isaiah Hoelscher pitched the first six innings, allowing three hits and four talks. He struck out six. The first three runs were charged to him.
Derek Hulsey suffered the loss. His second pitch was hit over the fence to end the game.
Offensively, Kaden Motley tripled, Blake Borgmann doubled and Peyton Burke and Chase Mehler singled.
Matt Bray added a walk.
Mason Bailey and Motley each stole bases.
Burke, Motley and Mehler scored the Union runs.
Motley drove in two and Andrew Bruner had one RBI.
Derick Reno had two singles for St. Peters while Justin Burski also singled.
St. Peters had four walks with John Hiner, Carson Shultz, Peyton Weiner and Johnathon Schlueter reaching that way.
Reno, Hiner, Green and Robert Cameron scored the runs.
Shultz went the distance for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk. He struck out 10.
Second Game
The nightcap was a completely different game. Union was the home team and outhit St. Peters, 16-7, on the way to winning, 14-6. Each side made four errors.
St. Peters scored first, getting a run in the top of the first.
Union scored four times in the bottom of the inning, but St. Peters scored twice in the second and twice in the third.
Union retook the lead with five runs in the bottom of the third, 9-5.
St. Peters got its final run in the top of the fourth. Union scored five additional runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Bailey led the offense with three hits.
Mehler, Bray, Motley and Borgmann each had two hits. Bray tripled and Borgmann doubled.
Andy Morrow, Hulsey, Hoelscher, Bruner and Burke each singled.
Morrow added two walks. Kaden Hughes walked once.
Bailey and Morrow both stole bases. Bailey and Hulsey added sacrifice flies.
Morrow, Bailey and Bray each scored twice. Hulsey, Hughes, Mehler, Hoelscher, Bruner, Motley, Burke and Borgmann scored once.
Mehler drove in three runs. Morrow, Hulsey, Bailey, Hughes, Bray, Hoelscher, Bruner, Motley and Burke each had one RBI.
Union used five pitchers in the game.
Hulsey started and went two innings, allowing three runs on three hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Morrow was the winning pitcher, going one inning while allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out two.
Hughes pitched an inning, allowing an unearned run on two walks. He struck out one.
Bruner pitched an inning, allowing a hit.
Motley threw the final two innings, walking two and striking out two.
For St. Peters, Shultz and Burski each had two hits. Shultz doubled.
Schlueter and Hiner both walked twice. George Freebersyer was hit by a pitch.
Aiden Dougherty and Hiner stole bases.
Freebersyer started and pitched an inning. Peyton Hesskamp was the losing pitcher, going three innings. Schlueter pitched the final frame.