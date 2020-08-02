Were they the Show-Me Cats or Nomads?
The 2020 Union AAA baseball team had a 13-game slate, which both gave the players some closure over missing the high school season due to COVID-19, and allowed them to play some summer ball.
“I enjoyed the summer baseball experience this year in that it allowed us to finally get some games in together and for the most part our teams were focused more on fun than winning,” Ryan Bailey, overall Union program manager, said. “This summer was much more like Little League with us batting all players in the lineup most games and doing free substitutions. We also were able to let a lot of guys pitch. Overall, it was nice to smile on a ball field.”
Travis Griffin was one of three field managers for the team during the season.
“It was great,” Griffin said. “A lot of seniors saw their last year in high school cut short, which was also going to be their last opportunity to take the field and play baseball with the guys they grew up playing with. So, to be able to give them the opportunity to do that was worth it.”
Union’s senior team went 8-5 on the field during a season which ran from June 2 through June 29.
“We played with a pretty relaxed approach, so it was a lot of fun,” Griffin said. “Win or loose, we were going to have a good time.”
Bailey said seeing the team play was a highlight of the summer.
“The highlight for me this season was the 18U team and just how they played and enjoyed themselves,” Bailey said. “Not even the wins, but just how they played, and I could see that we would have had a very good high school season. We’ll never know how that would have turned out, but after our first game, we all kind of looked at each other and knew that we would have had something special.”
Griffin was pleased.
“I think we played fairly well,” Griffin said. “They came out competed where they needed to and enjoyed just getting to be out there. I think most guys were just grateful to get to be out there doing what they love, competing with their buddies.”
Union played all 13 games outside of the city this season. With construction taking place at Wildcat Ballpark, and other Union parks being closed, the team went on the road for every single contest.
Union’s opener was an 8-4 win at Elsberry June 2.
The Cats then swept Rhineland June 5 in Hermann, winning, 5-4, and 12-10.
In the opener, Union trailed the entire game before scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning to pick up the win.
Union’s first loss came June 15 in the opening game of a doubleheader at St. Peters. A grand slam in the bottom of the seventh lifted the home side to a 4-3 win. Union did take the nightcap, 14-6.
One of the most exciting games of the season took place in a three-team event at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field June 20.
Facing its rival Washington Post 218 in the opener, Union went behind in the first inning, 1-0, but came back to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the second.
In the fourth, Washington went back on top, 3-2, but Union tied it in the top of the sixth.
A two-run home run moved Washington back on top in the bottom of the sixth, 5-3, and that’s how the game ended.
Valmeyer, Ill., then defeated Union in the next game, 6-2.
Union bounced back with a doubleheader sweep of Sullivan June 21 at Sunny Jim Bottomley Park. Union took the first one, 6-3, and the second one, 5-2.
Union’s final two wins came against Maryland Heights in Bridgeton, Wednesday, June 24. Union won the opener, 8-0, and finished the sweep, 10-7.
The first game was a complete game shutout by Derek Hulsey. He allowed five hits, one walk and one hit batter while fanning six batters.
Union finished out the season with two losses June 29 in Festus, 6-2, and 10-0.
Those games were the first of the season for Festus, which features five players from last year’s American Legion World Series qualifier.
Union’s top batter this summer was Kaden Motley. A transfer from Kirksville, Motley never got the chance to put on the Union uniform during his sophomore year. He was a standout on the Union basketball team last winter.
Motley hit .500 with 17 hits in 34 at-bats. He had two doubles and three triples while scoring nine times and driving in 10.
Isaiah Hoelscher continued his hot hitting with a .433 batting average, getting 13 hits in 30 at-bats. He had three doubles, one triple and led the team in home runs with two. Hoelscher scored nine times and drove in seven runs. He was the team leader in walks with seven.
“Isaac Hoelscher did a great job for us,” Griffin said. “He’s also worked hard to earn an opportunity to play on in college.”
Mason Bailey batted .394 with 12 runs and six RBIs. He had 13 hits in 33 at-bats.
Two other players, Andrew Bruner and Caleb Mabe, hit over .300. Bruner batted .310, going 8-29. He had one double, scored five times and drove in eight.
Mabe played in nine games, hitting .304 (7-23). Mabe had two doubles and a home run.
“Caleb Mabe is a pretty talented player,” Griffin said. “To overcome what he has done to get back out there and not only compete but earn a chance to play at Central Missouri is an accomplishment by itself.”
Mabe tied Andy Morrow for the team lead in hit by pitches at three. Mabe scored four times and drove in nine runs.
Matt Bray and Peyton Burke both hit .261. Bray had a double and a triple.
Blake Borgmann added three doubles while Hulsey added two and Morrow contributed one.
“Matt Bray and Andy Morrow both had some key at-bats and Andy pitched well for us,” Griffin said.
Kaden Hughes scored seven runs. Hulsey drove in six.
Bailey was the team leader in stolen bases with eight. Motley was next with six. Hoelscher stole two bases.
A total of 10 different players pitched.
Bruner, Morrow and Hulsey each went 2-1. Morrow had a save.
Hughes and Zeek Koch won one game apiece. Bailey also had a save.
Borgmann and Chase Mehler both tied for the team lead in ERA with no earned runs allowed.
Hulsey had a 2.33 ERA while Motley was next at 3.00.
Hughes, 1-1, had a 3.36 ERA.
Hoelscher struck out the most batters, 22, over 15 innings. He led the team in innings pitched as well.
Morrow was next at 14.2 and Hulsey pitched 12 innings.
Bailey felt having a season was critical.
“For the graduating seniors, (it was good) just getting some normalcy and being in the dugout with their friends,” Bailey said. “For returning players, that same fun atmosphere that baseball brings but also just reminding players that baseball is something they enjoy and it’s still here.
Bailey said that in an era of competing sports interests, it was good to have a baseball season.
“If kids didn’t play baseball from summer of 2019 until spring 2021, I think we’d lose a lot of kids to other interests,” he said. “This at least keeps baseball in their recent memory.”