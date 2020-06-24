It took two days for the Union baseball AAA Show-Me Cats to double its number of games played.
And, Sunday’s sojourn to Sullivan yielded a doubleheader sweep.
Union (6-2) defeated Sullivan, 6-3, and 5-2, to take both games of Sunday’s road event.
Union played four games between June 2 and June 15. Its next four games were played Saturday and Sunday. Union lost both games Saturday, to Washington and Valmeyer, Ill., but rebounded in Sullivan.
First Game
Union fell behind in the opener as Sullivan scored two runs in the first and two more in the bottom of the third.
Union rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth and added a final run in the seventh.
Each side had seven hits in the game. Sullivan made four errors to Union’s two.
Isaiah Hoelscher had the game’s biggest hit, a home run, and also singled.
Kaden Motley had two hits, including a double.
Mason Bailey, Peyton Burke and Zeek Koch singled.
Derek Hulsey drew a walk and Bailey was hit by a pitch.
Bailey also stole a base.
Bailey scored two of the runs. Motley, Hoelscher, Andrew Bruner and Chase Mehler each scored once.
Hoelscher drove in three runs. Bailey, Motley and Bray drove in one run apiece.
Motley started the game and went 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Bruner was the winning pitcher. Over 4.1 innings, he allowed three hits while striking out one.
Logan McCummiskey started and took the loss for Sullivan. He went five innings, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk. He fanned six.
Alex Branson pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Josh Wiese led the offense with three hits.
McCummiskey had two singles.
Braden Carey and Blayten Nolie both doubled.
Nolie, Cooper Beckett and Justin Lowe walked. Cy Cape was hit by a pitch.
Wiese and Cape stole bases.
Wiese scored twice and McCummiskey scored once. Nolie drove in two and Branson had the other RBI.
Second Game
Union completed the sweep with a 5-2 win in five innings.
Union opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first and added two in the second, one in the third and a final run in the fourth.
Sullivan scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth as the teams switched roles for the second game.
Sullivan outhit Union, 6-2. Sullivan made three of the game’s four errors.
Andy Morrow got the start for Union and was the winner, going three innings while allowing one hit and two walks. He fanned two.
Bailey pitched the last two innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Bray doubled and Hulsey singled for the Union hits.
Union added seven walks. Kaden Hughes had two while Mehler, Hoelscher, Morrow, Bailey and Burke each walked once.
Blake Borgmann added a sacrifice fly. Bailey and Hoelscher stole bases.
Hughes, Bray, Bailey, Motley and Burke scored once.
Hulsey, Borgmann and Motley each had one RBI.
For Sullivan, Cape went three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on one hit and five walks. He struck out two.
Beckett pitched the final inning, allowing a run on one hit and two walks.
Nolie had two of the Sullivan hits. Carey, Wiese, Cape and Beckett each added one.
Carey, Wiese and Cape walked.
Carey and Beckett scoed the runs. Branson and Nolie each drove in one.