Staying perfect for the season, the Union AAA baseball team swept a doubleheader over Rhineland Friday in Hermann.
Union (3-0) scored two runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to win the opener, 5-4.
In the second game, both teams found the bats, but Union was able to outslug Rhineland, 12-10.
First Game
Union was down to its final out in the top of the seventh inning before it scored twice to extend the game.
Rhineland scored twice in the bottom of the first and led 3-0 after three innings.
Union scored its first run in the fourth and both teams scored once in the fifth. Union added a run in the sixth and the game stood at 4-3 until late in the top of the seventh.
Kaden Motley got the start for Union and went two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Isaiah Hoelscher pitched the next three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk. He fanned three.
Derek Hulsey was the winning pitcher, going two innings while allowing a hit and striking out three.
Parker Anderson started and went five innings for Rhineland. Trent Anderson pitched 1.2 innings and took the loss. Colton Robinson got the final out.
Hoelscher and Zeek Koch each had two hits. Hoelscher tripled.
Andy Morrow doubled. Mason Bailey, Caleb Mabe, Andrew Bruner and Blake Borgmann singled.
Hoelscher, Morrow and Hulsey walked. Hulsey had a sacrifice fly.
Hoelscher scored twice. Koch and Kaden Hughes scored once.
Mabe, Morrow, Bruner and Hulsey recorded RBIs.
For Rhineland, Trent Anderson had two hits, including a double.
Carter Hemeyer, Chase McKague and Jeb Seaver singled.
Ethan Towery stole two bases. Trent Anderson, Hemeyer, McKague and Sether Wilkerson each had one steal.
Second Game
The second contest of the night was a slugfest.
Union scored a run in the bottom of the first, but Rhineland came back with seven runs in the top of the third.
Union added five runs in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 7-6.
Rhineland scored once in the top of the fourth and Union countered with six runs to go up, 12-8.
Rhineland scored its final two runs in the top of the fifth.
Union sent six pitchers to the hill.
Morrow started and went two innings, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Chase Mehler got two outs, allowing three unearned runs on two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Zeek Koch was next and he was the winning pitcher. Over 1.1 innings, he allowed a run on a walk and a two hit batters.
Blake Borgmann pitched an inning, allowing two unearned runs on two walks. He struck out three.
Kaden Hughes went an inning, giving up a hit.
Mason Bailey pitched the final inning, walking one and striking out three. He was credited with a save.
Robinson, Wilkerson and Seaver pitched for Rhineland. Wilkerson took the loss.
Motley paced the attack with three hits for Union.
Hulsey, Bruner and Mabe each had two hits. Mabe homered and Hulsey doubled.
Hoelscher and Hughes singled.
Koch walked twice. Hulsey, Hoelscher and Motley walked once.
Bruner, Hughes, Hulsey, Mabe and Morrow were hit by pitches.
Hulsey stole a base and Koch added a sacrifice fly.
Hulsey, Koch, Morrow and Motley each scored twice. Hoelscher, Hughes, Bruner and Mabe scored once.
Mabe drove in four runs. Koch, Motley and Bruner each had two RBIs. Hoelscher drove in one.
Seven different players had hits for Rhineland. Hemeyer and McKague doubled.
Hemeyer also walked twice and scored twice. McKague had two RBIs.
Rhineland stole four bases.