For the third time this season, the Union AAA Show-Me Cats baseball team swept a doubleheader.
This time, Union (8-3) took both ends of a twin bill in Bridgeton Wednesday against Maryland Heights.
Union won the opener, 8-0, and completed the sweep with a 10-7 win.
Union returns to action Monday with two more games at Festus starting at 6 p.m. The Cats are at New Haven Tuesday at 6 p.m.
First Game
In Wednesday’s opener, Derek Hulsey threw a five-hit shutout to lead Union to the win.
Hulsey also allowed a walk and hit one batter while striking out six.
“The first game of the doubleheader was a great pitching performance by Derek Hulsey,” Union Manager Mat Bolzenius said. “He was mixing his pitches up very well keeping hitters off balance, and the defense behind him was there to pick him up when he got in a bases load jam with no outs. After getting a strikeout Mason Bailey made a nice catch in left center and doubled the runner up on second base to escape without any damage.”
The offense gave Hulsey all the support he needed before he threw a single pitch. Union scored a run in the top of the first.
The Cats then scored twice in the third, twice in the fourth, once in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Offensively, Union had 12 hits and added two walks.
Kaden Motley and Blake Borgmann each had two hits. Borgmann doubled.
Andrew Bruner, Isaiah Hoelscher and Caleb Mabe also doubled.
Mason Bailey, Matt Bray, Hulsey, Chase Mehler and Kaden Hughes singled.
Andy Morrow and Hoelscher added walks.
Hulsey sacrificed. Motley stole four bases. Bailey and Hoelscher had one steal apiece.
Motley scored two runs. Bailey, Morrow, Mabe, Peyton Burke, Hulsey and Bruner scored once.
Mehler posted two RBIs. Mabe, Hoelscher, Bray and Hughes had one RBI apiece.
Tony Millikan took the loss for Maryland Heights, going the distance. He allowed eight runs on 12 hits and two walks while fanning four.
Drew Fowler had two of the five hits, including a triple.
“Everyone in the lineup seemed to contribute from big hits to sacrificing to score a run,” Bolzenius said. “It was the most complete game I have coached with these guys this year.”
Second Game
The second game was much closer and scoring went nearly to the end.
“The second game was a different story,” Bolzenius said. “There were lots of pitchers and lots of mistakes by both teams, as it was getting later in the night you could tell the guys where getting worn down after the first game was in the heat of the day.”
Union opened with two runs in the top of the first, but Maryland Heights broke through for three in the bottom of the opening frame.
After two innings, Union held a 5-4 advantage. Each team scored once in the third.
Next scoring came in the sixth. Union scored four times and Maryland Heights replied with two runs.
And that’s how it finished.
Union outhit Maryland Heights, 9-7. Maryland Heights made three errors to Union’s two.
On the mound, Union used four pitchers.
Hughes started and was credited with the win, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks. He struck out three.
“Kaden Hughes started the game, but by the second, he was out of gas and it was basically a bullpen by committee,” Bolzenius said.
Bruner pitched one inning, allowing a run on two hits.
Hoelscher was next, going 2.1 innings while allowing two runs on two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Morrow closed out the game for a save. He allowed three hits and struck out three.
Bailey and Motley each singled twice.
Hoelscher smacked a home run while Mabe doubled.
“Both teams had some huge hits,” Bolzenius said. “Isaiah Hoelscher hit a massive solo homer in the third which, gave the team a lot of confidence and, in my opinion, changed the course of the game. They all seemed to get more confidence after that blast.”
Morrow, Mehler and Burke each singled.
Mabe, Hoelscher, Bruner, Hughes and Bailey walked. Bray was hit by a pitch.
Bailey and Bray each stole a base.
“Once again, everyone contributed in the hitting department,” Bolzenius said. “Up and down the lineup, everyone had either a hit, RBI, or run scored.”
Hoelscher and Bailey scored twice. Mabe, Mehler, Bray, Hughes, Hulsey and Burke scored once.
Hulsey and Motley drove in two runs apiece. Mabe, Hoelscher, Bruner, Bray, Bailey and Burke each had one RBI.
Adam Schifferdecker and Adam Means pitched for Maryland Heights. Schifferdecker took the loss and pitched 5.1 innings.
Elijah Tiznado and Carter Guetschow each had two hits. Tiznado and Jake Henke doubled.
“It was not the most solid game, but they figured a way to come away with the second win of the night,” Bolzenius said.