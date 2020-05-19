Plans are coming together for the Union Summer Baseball Program.
Union will field four teams for the local COVID League, which was formed after Missouri American Legion Baseball announced it would not sanction play due this season.
Ryan Bailey is the overall program manager and his program will have four teams. Information on the AAA (18-Under) and AA (16-Under) teams was released in the middle of the week.
All games are on the road to start with as there is construction taking place at Wildcat Ballpark. Lighting is being installed there.
AAA Team
A manager has not been determined yet for the AAA program, Bailey stated.
The team will open the season on the road in Elsberry Tuesday, June 2. The 8 p.m. game will be played at the Elsberry Legion Field.
Union then travels to Hermann for a doubleheader Friday, June 5, against the Rhineland/Hermann squad. The first game at the Hermann City Park starts at 6 p.m.
Up next is a June 10 doubleheader at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The first game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Union heads to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington June 16 for a 6 p.m. game.
The following night, Union plays a doubleheader at Kirkwood Athletic Association against Kirkwood. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
Union visits Washington once again Saturday, June 20, with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The team heads out to play Sullivan in a doubleheader Sunday, June 21. Games will be set for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will be at either Sunny Jim Bottomley Field in Sullivan or the Cuba KC Field.
Up next is a June 24 doubleheader against Maryland Heights at the Bridgeton Athletic Association. The first game is set for 6 p.m.
Union is scheduled to play in the Festus Tournament at West City Park June 26-28.
Union closes the month with a doubleheader at New Haven Tuesday, June 30. Games are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A 13-player roster has been named for the Union AAA team:
• Andrew Bruner;
• Matt Bray;
• Peyton Burke;
• Chase Mehler;
• Isaiah Hoelscher;
• Kaden Hughes;
• Derek Hulsey;
• Zeek Koch;
• Caleb Mabe;
• Andy Morrow;
• Mason Bailey;
• Blake Borgmann; and
• Kaden Motley.
AA Team
Mark Beckman is the manager for the Union AA (16-Under) team. He managed the Post 218 Juniors last summer.
Union will open the season Friday, May 22, in the Washington Post 218 Memorial Day Weekend Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Union is scheduled to play the Gamers Friday, May 22, at 8:30 p.m. Pool play continues Saturday, May 23, against Elsberry at 3:30 p.m. Union plays the Prospects Sunday, May 24, at 5 p.m.
The top two teams in the four-team pool advance to the bracket Monday, May 25.
Union’s regular season starts Wednesday, June 3, with a doubleheader at Elsberry. Games are set for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Union heads to Hannibal’s Clemens Field Sunday, June 7. Union will play Hannibal at 2 p.m. and Pacific at 4 p.m.
Union plays two at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Thursday, June 11. Games against St. Peters are 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Union travels to New Haven Saturday, June 13, for a doubleheader against the host. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
Union plays at Washington Tuesday, June 16, in a game set for 8 p.m. at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The AA team plays Maryland Heights at the Bridgeton Athletic Association Wednesday, June 17, at 7 p.m.
Union visits Washington again Monday, June 22, for a game at 8 p.m.
The team goes to Kirkwood for a doubleheader at Kirkwood Athletic Association Wednesday, June 24, with the first game starting at 6 p.m.
Union returns to Maryland Heights Thursday, June 25, for a 7:30 p.m. game.
The month ends with a doubleheader at Festus Tuesday, June 30. Games at West City Park start at 6:30 p.m.
Players are:
• Rylee Arts;
• Will Beckman;
• Evan Hall;
• Dawson Hix;
• Dylan McLone;
• Ian Nissen;
• Hayden Schiller;
• Canyon Terrill;
• Gavin Wencker;
• Nick Birke;
• Noah Elbert;
• Marshall Gebert; and
• Alex Kuelker.
Kuelker, Birke and Gebert played on the Post 297 Freshman team which finished third in the state tournament last summer.
Details on Union’s two A (15-Under) teams will be released at a later date.