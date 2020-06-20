Heading into St. Louis County Wednesday, the Union AA baseball program picked up a shootout win over Maryland Heights.
Union (4-4) put 16 runs on the board to nine for the host team at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex.
“It was good to see us bounce back and get back to playing good baseball,” Union Manager Mark Beckman said. “We had 11 hits with Evan Hall, Gavin Wencker and Nick Birke each having two. Evan started and did a good job of mixing up his pitches and struck out six. Rylee Arts came in and was able to close it out for us.”
Union opened the game with a run in the top of the first, but Maryland Heights came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Post 297 then scored five times in the top of the second and never looked back.
The fourth inning was a big one for both teams as 12 runs were scored. Union put nine of them on the scoreboard and Maryland Heights responded with three.
In the fifth, which turned out to be the final inning, Union scored once and Maryland Heights added three more runs.
Union had 11 hits in the game to five for Maryland Heights. Union also drew seven walks and had four batters hit by pitches. Maryland Heights had six walks and one hit batter. Additionally, Maryland Heights made four errors and Union ended with three.
Evan Hall got the start for Union and went 3.1 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on two hits and five walks. He struck out six and was the winning pitcher.
Rylee Arts pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits, one walk and one hit batter.
All 11 of Union’s hits were singles. Hall, Gavin Wencker and Nick Birke each had two hits.
Dylan McLone, Dallas Owens, Dawson Hix, Will Beckman and Noah Elbert all had one hit apiece.
Marshall Gebert and Hayden Schiller each walked twice. Arts and Canyon Terrill both walked once.
McLone was hit by pitches twice. Will Beckman and Hall also were hit once.
On the bases, Union had nine stolen bases. McLone led the way with three. Ian Nissen was next with two. Arts, Birke, Alex Kuelker and Schiller each stole one base.
McLone, Kuelker, Birke, Nissen and Elbert all scored twice. Hall, Gebert, Arts, Hix, Terrill and Schiller scored once.
Hall and Wencker each drove in two. McLone, Birke, Hix, Nissen and Elbert drove in one run apiece.
Union is scheduled to return to action Saturday with a three-team event in Palmyra. Union will play the St. Louis Sting 16U at 1 p.m. and Palmyra at 3 p.m.
Union heads to Washington Monday at 8 p.m.