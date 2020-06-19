The Union AA Wildcats evened up their record Saturday.
A doubleheader sweep at New Haven (0-5) lifted Union to a 3-3 record on the season. The final scores were 14-3 and 10-7.
First Game
Union started with a six-run rally in the top of the first inning.
New Haven chipped at that lead with one run in the bottom of the first and another in the second before Union got both of those runs back in the third inning.
Union went on to score one run in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
New Haven concluded its scoring with a final run in the fourth.
Alex Kuelker notched the win, going four innings on the mound with three runs allowed, two earned, on five hits and two walks. He recorded three strikeouts.
Evan Hall closed out the win with two shutout innings. He allowed one hit and struck out three.
Pitching for New Haven, Bradley Labant allowed eight runs, six earned, over three innings. He surrendered eight hits and four walks while striking out one.
Kaleb Briggs threw the final three innings. He was charged with six runs, four earned on five hits and three walks. Briggs recorded one strikeout.
Union picked up 13 hits in the game, led by three from Hall in the leadoff position.
Marshall Gebert and Gavin Wencker both doubled.
Hall’s three hits were all singles. Wencker, Gebert, Dallas Owens, Kuelker, Dawson Hix, Will Beckman, Hayden Schiller and Rylee Arts each singled also.
Hall, Dylan McLone, Kuelker and Wencher scored two runs apiece. Gebert, Owens, Canyon Terrill, Beckman, Schiller and Arts each scored once.
Hall, Gebert, Kuelker and Schiller drove in two runs each. Beckman and Wencker were both credited with a run batted in.
Terrill walked twice. Noah Elbert, Beckman, Schiller, Arts and Wencker reached on walks.
McLone was twice hit by a pitch.
Beckman, Gebert and McLone stole bases.
Tyler Gleeson had two of New Haven’s hits, both doubles.
JJ Mundwiller, Labant, Brynner Frankenberg and Briggs each singled.
Mundwiller, Will Hellmann and Zac Buescher did the New Haven scoring.
Briggs collected two RBIs and Gleeson drove in one run.
Hellmann and Buescher both walked.
Second Game
Four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning made the difference for Union in the rematch. The runs caused the last of four lead changes in the contest.
Union struck first with one run in the first inning before New Haven went up 3-1 with three runs in the top of the second.
Union trimmed the lead with another run in the second and then went ahead 5-3 with a three-run third inning.
New Haven pushed across four runs in the fourth to go back in front, 7-5.
Union added another run in the fifth before finishing with the four-run fifth.
Kuelker connected for three of Union’s nine hits, finishing a home run short of the cycle. Kuelker posted a triple, a double, a single and drove in seven runs.
McLone singled twice. Wencker tripled.
Gebert, Schiller and Elbert each singled.
McLone, Gebert, Wencker and Elbert all scored twice. Hall and Terrill each added a run.
McLone and Schiller were each credited with an RBI.
Arts, Owens, Beckman and Terrill reached on walks.
Terrill was hit by two pitches. Beckman was hit once.
Owens stole two bases. Wencker, Hix, Gebert and Arts each stole a base.
Hall gained the win in his second pitching appearance of the day and ended up finishing both games on the mound.
In the nightcap, Hall threw three shutout innings on no hits and one walk while striking out six.
McLone started as the Union pitcher and threw three innings, giving up three unearned runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out six..
Beckman pitched the inning in between McLone and Hall, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Gleeson threw the first four innings for New Haven. He allowed 10 runs, five earned, on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Briggs recorded the final six outs without allowing a run. He did give up one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Labant, Gleeson and Hellmann all doubled. Nolen Brown singled.
Brown scored two runs. Labant, Hellmann, Logan Seeck, Frankenberg and Luke Strubberg scored once each.
Labant made three RBIs. Mundwiller, Gleeson and Strubberg each drove in a run.
Strubberg and Seeck both walked twice. Labant and Buescher walked once.
Briggs was hit by a pitch.