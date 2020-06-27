Pushing runs across the plate in every inning, the Union AA baseball team rolled to a 14-3 win Thursday over Maryland Heights in Bridgeton.
Union (5-4-1) scored a run in the first and two in the second, but so did Maryland Heights.
Post 297 broke the tie in the third inning with four more runs and never looked back. Union added a single run in the fourth and ended the game in the fifth with six runs. Holding in the bottom of the frame, the game ended on the run rule.
Alex Kuelker started for Union and earned the win, going four innings on the mound. He allowed three runs on four hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out nine.
Dylan McLone pitched the final inning, striking out one.
Dallas Owens led the offense with two of the team’s five hits.
Kuelker, Gavin Wencker and Nick Birke each had one hit.
Union batters drew 10 walks. Marshall Gebert led the way with three and Dawson Hix was next with two.
McLone, Kuelker, Wencker, Hayden Schiller and Will Beckman walked once.
McLone and Canyon Terrill were hit by pitches.
Union stole 12 bases. McLone led the way with four swipes. Gebert and Hix had two steals apiece. Rylee Arts, Kuelker, Schiller and Wencker each stole one base.
McLone, the leadoff batter, scored three times. Gebert, Wencker and Hix each had two stolen bases. Kuelker, Birke, Schiller, Beckman and Ian Nissen scored once.
Birke and Owens had three RBIs apiece.
Kuelker, Wencker and Arts each drove in one run.
Union returns to action Tuesday in St. Peters.