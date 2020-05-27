It was a steep learning curve for the Union Post 297 AA team last weekend.
Playing at Washington’s Memorial Day Weekend Tournament, Union went 0-2 in the event. A third game, Sunday against the Prospects, was halted due to rain.
Union opened play Friday with a 10-0 loss to the Gamers and then fell Saturday to Elsberry, 6-2.
The Prospects won the pool title while the Gamers also advanced to the semifinal bracket.
This was the first action for a Union team this spring. The high school baseball season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Beckman manages the Union AA team.
Elsberry
Union’s second game of the tournament was its best so far. Union opened with a run in the bottom of the first, but gave up two runs in the top of the second.
Union tied it again in the bottom of the third, 2-2.
However, Elsberry scored three runs in the fourth and another one in the sixth to win it.
Union used four pitchers in the game. Evan Hall started and went two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, one walk and a hit batter. He fanned four.
Marshall Gebert was up next and he allowed three runs on one hit and five walks over his two innings.
Gavin Wencker went 2.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out six.
Canyon Terrill got the final two outs, walking one and striking out one.
Offensively, Union had two hits. Dylan McLone and Gebert each doubled.
Hall, McLone, Gebert, Will Beckman and Rylee Arts walked.
Hayden Schiller scored both runs. Nick Birke added a stolen base.
Gamers
In Friday’s season opener, the Gamers scored three runs in the second, three in the third and four times in the fourth to end it early.
Union made seven errors to help the Gamers. Union had two hits offensively and took advantage of two errors by the Gamers.
Union’s hits were singles by Hall and Birke.
Hall and Dawson Hix stole bases. Hix walked twice.
Union used four pitchers with nobody going more than 37 pitches.
Will Beckman started and went two innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Alex Kuelker was next, pitching an inning. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk.
Arts was next and he went one-third of an inning, allowing four runs (two earned) on one hit, two walks and two hit batters.
McLone finished the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Union is slated to resume action Wednesday, June 3, with a doubleheader at Elsberry. The first game will start at 6 p.m.
Union is playing its games on the road for nearly all of this season construction at Wildcat Ballpark. Lights are being added there.