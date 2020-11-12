For the first time since 2011, the Union football Wildcats will be playing for a district championship.
However, the path to this Saturday’s Class 4 District 2 title game at John Burroughs was not an easy one. Union had to rally from a 20-7 deficit in the fourth quarter Friday at Stierberger Stadium to defeat Sullivan, 21-20, in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals.
“The biggest change was we just played better in the fourth quarter,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We felt like we were moving the ball well all game and just had too many mistakes that killed drives. It’s a testament to the resiliency of our players to be able to bounce back from mistakes and play their best when it matters most.”
This is the first time since 2011 that Union has advanced past the district semifinals. Union last reached the district semifinals in 2016.
“We are all excited about the opportunity to represent our school and community in the district final,” Grahl said. “Our kids know they are one of 16 teams left in Class 4, which is a special accomplishment, but the job isn’t finished yet. We know John Burroughs is a good team but we are ready to do whatever it takes to win.”
The second-seeded Wildcats (5-4), which beat Sullivan (2-6) in Week 3, 14-0, struck first, getting a touchdown in the first nine seconds of the game. Liam Hughes hit Donavan Rutledge for a 65-yard score with 11:51 to go in the opening quarter. Diego Orozco kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Sullivan came back late in the quarter to take an 8-7 lead. Gabe Dace hit Ian King for an eight-yard score with 2:34 left in the first quarter. Dace threw to Ty Shetley for the two-point conversion to give Sullivan an 8-7 lead.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Eagles added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, both by Shetley. The first was a 59-yard pass from Dace with 1:37 to go in the quarter. The second was a 65-yard fumble return with 28 seconds to play in the third.
Both had another similarity. The Eagles failed to convert either point-after attempt and Sullivan led 20-7 going to the fourth quarter.
Union’s defense kept Sullivan from scoring again and gave the offense the chance to come back.
“The defensive staff made great adjustments all night to slow down Sullivan’s running attack,” Grahl said. “At the end of the fourth, we went to more of a traditional defensive look for the end of a football game and the kids performed. It really is a testament to our defensive players as well as Coach (Gary) Vogel, (Ryan) Coons and (Nathan) Hoskins to be able to have the ability to adjust like they did on the fly.”
With 8:53 to play, Hughes hit Rutledge for a 22-yard touchdown. Orozco’s kick trimmed the deficit to 21-14.
With 2:59 to play, Hughes found Ryan Ewald for a 53-yard pass play to tie it, 20-20. The extra point from Orozco, a three-sport athlete in the fall season (soccer and cross country), gave Union the lead.
“Diego is the definition of a competitor and a prime example of what all student athletes should strive to be,” Grahl said. “He is an outstanding runner and soccer player, and has turned himself into one heck of a kicker on Friday nights. When he trotted out on the field to put us up by one, he was the most calm and collected person in the stadium. He had no doubt he was going to get the job done and he delivered. Along with Diego, we also have Salvador Garcia, who has been putting the ball in the end zone all year on kickoffs. Both of them have been huge for our team all year.”
The Wildcats had to hold off one late Sullivan drive, but were able to do so to win the district semifinal.
Stats
Hughes had a big game throwing the ball, completing 20 of 33 attempts for 255 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the ground, Union was paced by Gavin Wencker, who had five carries for 26 yards. Dalton Voss picked up 17 yards on six carries and Luke Koch had one yard on two rushes.
Rutledge caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Nick Birke hauled in five passes for 37 yards.
Hayden Burke had three catches for 13 yards.
Mason Bailey ended with two receptions for 26 yards. Koch caught two passes for five yards.
Ewald had one catch for the touchdown.
Wencker added one catch for six yards. Colton Morrow caught a pass for three yards.
John Burroughs
Union’s opponent in the district championship game has won three of its four games this season.
The Bombers opened with a 48-21 win over Priory and then shut out Clayton, 38-0.
In the final regular-season contest, MICDS beat John Burroughs, 42-6.
After a bye, the Bombers beat Pacific in the district semifinals last Saturday, 35-7.
Duncan Cloniger is the quarterback and he’s completed 62 of 79 pass attempts for 811 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.
Malachi Chunn is the top runner with 25 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Merritt has nine carries for 184 yards and two scores. Chris Pittmann has scored three times on 10 carries. He has 73 rushing yards.
Merritt has 16 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Chunn has caught 13 passes for 170 yards and two scores. Beckett Tasker has 10 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Sam Bennett and Will Jones each have 19 total tackles. Merritt is next with 18. Tyson Ford has posted three sacks. Jones and Xavier Silva each have two interceptions.
“I was able to be at the game on Saturday against Pacific and John Burroughs showed that they are a strong, well-coached team with a lot of talent,” Grahl said. “We must have extremely high expectations for ourselves all week in practice and execute on Saturday to win. All the teams left in the state right now are good. The teams that advance from this point on will have to play well and limit mistakes to advance.”
Box Score
UNI- 7-0-0-14 =21
SUL- 8-0-12-0 =20
First Quarter
UNI- Donovan Rutledge 65 pass from Liam Hughes (Diego Orozco kick) 11:51
SUL- Ian King 8 pass from Gabe Dace (Ty Shetley pass from Dace) 2:34
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
SUL- Shetley 59 pass from Dace (kick failed) 1:37
SUL- Shetley 65 run fumble return (kick failed) 0:28
Fourth Quarter
UNI- Rutledge 22 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick good) 8:53
UNI- Ryan Ewald 53 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick good) 2:59