Taking one of the longest trips of the season Monday, the Union 15A baseball team picked up a win and a tie.
Union (5-8-1) tied in the first game in Ste. Genevieve against Valle Catholic, 7-7, and won the second one, 8-2.
Union is back in action Wednesday, visiting Festus for a 6:30 p.m. start time.
Second Game
In Union’s win, it opened scoring with two runs in the top of the fourth. Union added a run in the fifth and scored five times in the sixth.
Valle scored its two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Union outhit Valle, 7-6. Valle made six errors to Union’s two.
Conner Borgmann started and won the game, pitching the first three innings. He allowed two runs and one hit batter while striking out two.
Colton Morrow pitched the next 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and two walks.
Will Mentz pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He struck out one.
Borgmann had two hits, including a double.
Kaden Patient, Morrow, Hayden Burke, Cooper Bailey and Jake Russell each had one hit.
Patient, Mentz, Luke Koch, Bailey, Jayden Overschmidt and Dakota Kuelker walked.
Mentz was hit by a pitch.
Koch, Overschmidt and Patient stole bases.
Patient, Mentz, Borgmann, Morrow, Burke, Koch, Overschmidt and Russell scored one run apiece.
Burke and Russell drove in one run apiece.
First Game
In the first game, Union scored six runs in the top of the seventh to earn a tie. The game was stopped after seven innings to get the second game played.
Valle jumped on top with two runs in the first and added a run in the second and three more in the third.
Union cut into the lead with a run in the fifth before the big rally to tie it.
Overschmidt started for Union and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Koch pitched the next 1.2 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk. He fanned one.
Burke pitched the final three innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one hit batter. He struck out four.
Borgmann and Burke each had two hits in the game.
Mentz tripled. Patient added a single.
Union drew five walks with Patient, Bailey, Mentz, Overschmidt and Liam Chandler reaching that way. Bailey was hit by a pitch.
Borgmann added a sacrifice fly.
Mentz scored two of the runs. Patient, Bailey, Borgmann, Morrow and Chandler scored one run apiece.
Borgmann had three RBIs. Burke drove in two. Mentz and Morrow had one RBI each.