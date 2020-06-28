Scoring in each inning, the Union 15A baseball team rolled to a 15-2 victory Wednesday over Rhineland in Hermann.
Union (4-6) opened the game with three runs in the first and then added one in the second, six in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth inning.
Rhineland scored single runs in the third and fifth frames.
Jayden Overschmidt went the distance for Union on the hill. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out nine Rhineland batters.
“Jayden had a great game,” Union Manager Joe Borgmann said.”
Union had 11 hits in the game, including six extra-base hits.
“I pushed the kids to be more aggressive,” Borgmann said. “That shows in the win. We’re all hitting again.”
Hayden Burke paced the attack with three hits, including a double.
Colton Morrow had two hits with a double.
Overschmidt tripled.
Luke Koch, Will Mentz and Kaden Patient doubled.
Jake Russell and Dakota Kuelker both singled.
Union added 10 walks. Conner Borgmann walked four times. Mentz had two walks. Overschmidt, Burke, Koch and Kuelker each walked once.
Morrow added a sacrifice fly.
Metz stole three bases. Koch had one steal.
Mentz scored four runs. Borgmann and Morrow each crossed the plate three times. Burke had two runs. Patient, Koch and Kuelker scored once.
Morrow drove in three runs. Overschmidt, Russell, Burke and Koch each drove in two. Patient and Kuelker drove in one run apiece.
Kanner Young pitched the first three innings for Rhineland and took the loss. Rane Rehmerdt pitched the final two innings.
Parker Anderson, Reese Rehmerdt and Gunner Sexton singled for Rhineland. Anderson, Gavin Hackmann and Rane Rehmerdt walked.
Trace Erfling stole two bases and Sexton swiped one. They scored the runs.
Union returned to action Friday with a doubleheader against Ballwin at Ellisville. Union heads to Ste. Genevieve Monday for a doubleheader against Valle. The first game starts at 4 p.m.