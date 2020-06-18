Jumping on top in the first two innings, the Union 15A baseball team shut out Warrenton AA Saturday on the road, 12-0.
“Everything is starting to come together,” Union Manager Joe Borgmann said. “We are starting to get into the swing of things. You can tell by the way we’re hitting and throwing the ball.”
Union (3-5) scored five runs in the top of the first and followed up with five more runs in the second.
Union added its two final runs in the top of the fifth and the game ended after that inning.
Union outhit Warrenton, 8-2. Warrenton made six errors in the game.
Two pitchers shared the shutout.
Conner Borgmann pitched three innings, allowing two hits. He struck out six.
Jayden Overschmidt pitched the final two innings, striking out one.
“Conner threw 40 pitches in three games and Jayden completed the rest of the game,” Borgmann said. “I believe everybody got a hit.”
Overschmidt and Dakota Kuelker each had two hits in the game.
Cooper Bailey and Will Mentz both doubled.
Luke Koch and Liam Chandler singled.
Union drew 11 walks in the game. Hayden Burke had three of them while Bailey and Colton Morrow each walked twice. Mentz, Borgmann, Jake Russell and Kaden Patient each walked once.
Borgmann was hit by a pitch.
Union stole 17 bases in the game. Bailey led the way with five steals. Mentz and Overschmidt each had three steals. Patient stole two bases. Borgmann, Koch, Kuelker, and Morrow had one steal apiece.
Bailey, Mentz and Overschmidt each scored twice. Morrow, Koch, Russell, Burke, Patient and Kuelker scored one run apiece.
Koch drove in two runs. Bailey and Chandler each had one RBI.
Colton got an out behind the plate (caught a runner stealing),” Borgmann said. “Our infield is doing great. Our outfield is still struggling a little bit, but we’re working on it.”
Devon Foust and Zach Dames each had one hit for Warrenton. Foust stole a base.
Cole Click started and went two-thirds on an inning, allowing five runs on two hits and six walks. He struck out one and took the loss.
Dylan Beck was next and he went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Foust pitched the final three innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Union returns to action Wednesday with a doubleheader against Ballwin in Ellisville starting at 6:30 p.m.