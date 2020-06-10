It was an up-and-down weekend for the Union 15A baseball squad.
Union (2-4) had its highlight Saturday in a 9-2 win over Elsberry in the Washington A Tournament.
However, Union needed a win over Jefferson City Sunday to advance to the bracket portion. The team from the state capital defeated Union, 11-1, to advance as the pool runner-up.
Union went 1-2 in pool play. Eureka, which beat Union Thursday on the opening night, 10-3, won the pool title and Jefferson City was second.
Union is scheduled to return to action Wednesday, visiting Washington for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
Union heads to Warrenton Saturday for a 3 p.m. game.
Elsberry
Union opened the game with a run in the top of the first, but Elsberry tied it in the bottom of the inning.
That’s where the similarity between the teams ended. Union added a run in the second, two in the third, two more in the fourth, two in the fifth and each team scored in the sixth inning.
The game ended after the sixth inning due to the time limit.
Union outhit Elsberry in the game, 7-4. Union also made three errors to one for Elsberry.
Jayden Overschmidt started for Union and got the win, going 2.2 innings before he hit his pitch limit on the day. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and four walks while striking out six batters.
Hayden Burke pitched 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and striking out three.
Conner Borgmann pitched 1.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Jake Russell pitched one-third of an inning, allowing a walk.
Will Mentz and Colton Morrow each had two hits. Overschmidt, Cooper Bailey and Borgmann each had one hit.
Borgmann and Mentz doubled.
Overschmidt, Bailey and Burke each walked twice. Mentz, Borgmann and Kaden Patient walked once.
Borgmann, Liam Chandler, Luke Koch and Morrow were hit by pitches.
Bailey stole five bases. Overschmidt stole three bases. Borgmann and Morrow each had two steals while Burke and Mentz stole one base apiece.
Bailey scored three runs. Overschmidt had two runs. Mentz, Borgmann, Burke and Morrow scored once.
Mentz drove in three runs. Borgmann and Koch each had one RBI.
Peyton Mills, Gavin Marshall and Alex Miller pitched for Elsberry. Mills struck out seven.
Caleb Eisenbath had two hits. Miller and Jake Mitts each added one.
Jefferson City
Union and Jefferson City last played each other in the Missouri American Legion Freshman State Tournament in Jackson.
Jefferson City won that game to advance to the state championship game. Some players on both teams faced each other once again Sunday.
Jefferson City jumped on top immediately with three runs in the third and four more in the second.
Union cut it to 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Jefferson City added its final four runs in the top of the sixth.
Jefferson City outhit Union, 12-5. Union made three errors to Jefferson City’s one.
Koch started and went two innings, allowing seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Mentz pitched two scoreless innings, striking out one.
Morrow finished the game, going two innings while allowing four runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Russell doubled. Bailey, Mentz, Morrow and Koch singled.
Overschmidt and Morrow drew walks.
Bailey and Mentz each stole two bases. Koch had one steal.
Morrow scored the run.
Lane Wilson and David Hofheer pitched for Jefferson City. Wilson was the winning pitcher.
Nate Roark had three hits, including a double. Dalton Scheulen, Hunter Berendzen, Blake Gentges and Wilson had two hits apiece. Berendzen doubled and homered.